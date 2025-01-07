Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.59
0.55
1.47
2.87
yoy growth (%)
6.97
-62.48
-48.64
0
Raw materials
-0.29
0
0
0
As % of sales
49.39
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.63
-1.15
-2.11
As % of sales
79.79
114.62
78.06
73.65
Other costs
-0.46
-0.43
-0.79
-0.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.13
78.79
53.77
27.72
Operating profit
-0.63
-0.51
-0.47
-0.03
OPM
-107.32
-93.41
-31.84
-1.37
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.33
Interest expense
0
0
-0.02
-0.04
Other income
0.57
0.4
0.4
0.43
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.11
-0.08
0
Taxes
0
0
0.01
0
Tax rate
0
0
-22.62
37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
-0.11
-0.06
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.06
-0.11
-0.06
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-43.09
71.06
-591.09
0
NPM
-10.77
-20.25
-4.44
0.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.