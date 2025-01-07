iifl-logo-icon 1
Citizen Infoline Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.13
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.59

0.55

1.47

2.87

yoy growth (%)

6.97

-62.48

-48.64

0

Raw materials

-0.29

0

0

0

As % of sales

49.39

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.63

-1.15

-2.11

As % of sales

79.79

114.62

78.06

73.65

Other costs

-0.46

-0.43

-0.79

-0.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.13

78.79

53.77

27.72

Operating profit

-0.63

-0.51

-0.47

-0.03

OPM

-107.32

-93.41

-31.84

-1.37

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.33

Interest expense

0

0

-0.02

-0.04

Other income

0.57

0.4

0.4

0.43

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.11

-0.08

0

Taxes

0

0

0.01

0

Tax rate

0

0

-22.62

37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

-0.11

-0.06

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.06

-0.11

-0.06

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-43.09

71.06

-591.09

0

NPM

-10.77

-20.25

-4.44

0.46

