Citizen Infoline Ltd Summary

Citizen Infoline Limited wasincorporated on14 November, 1994. The Company has been engaged in providing an online local search engine with directory and print media services to connect consumers and merchants. It has variousbranches across the state of Gujarat.The emergence of digital and online media has brought about a significant change in the core business model of the publishing industry. The change in technology and consumer behavior has given to new opportunities and challenges for traditional publishers.The repaid expansion of digital media has driven publishers to reduce costs and streamline their operations. Also, the pressure on publisher has increased as a growing number of consumers prefer access to online content. Publishers are now finding innovative ways to deliver content to users. Some of the emerging trends in the publishing industry include electronic books (eBooks), podcasts, blogs, mobile publishing, and self-publishing. Some publishers also started focusing on new opportunities such as user-generated content and online communities. The print and publishing industry has been profoundly altered by the digital media revolution.