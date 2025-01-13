iifl-logo-icon 1
CLIO Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

5.88
(-4.85%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.01

11.01

11.01

11.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.58

-0.61

-0.31

0.24

Net Worth

10.43

10.4

10.7

11.25

Minority Interest

Debt

4.62

5.5

7.63

7.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.05

15.9

18.33

18.79

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

14.34

15.63

18.3

18.55

Inventories

0.02

0.05

0.03

0.02

Inventory Days

131.24

Sundry Debtors

0.09

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

14.27

15.59

18.28

18.55

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Cash

0.68

0.25

0.02

0.22

Total Assets

15.05

15.9

18.34

18.79

