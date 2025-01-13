CLIO Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.01
11.01
11.01
11.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.58
-0.61
-0.31
0.24
Net Worth
10.43
10.4
10.7
11.25
Minority Interest
Debt
4.62
5.5
7.63
7.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.05
15.9
18.33
18.79
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
14.34
15.63
18.3
18.55
Inventories
0.02
0.05
0.03
0.02
Inventory Days
131.24
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
14.27
15.59
18.28
18.55
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.68
0.25
0.02
0.22
Total Assets
15.05
15.9
18.34
18.79
