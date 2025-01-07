iifl-logo-icon 1
CLIO Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.18
(-2.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.05

0.18

0.06

0.19

yoy growth (%)

-69.63

185.68

-66.55

-27.45

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.06

-0.04

0

As % of sales

39.93

33.43

74.28

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.09

-0.22

-0.14

As % of sales

126.76

54.44

352.61

74.72

Other costs

-0.06

-0.54

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

120.57

295.83

94.47

32.78

Operating profit

-0.1

-0.51

-0.27

-0.01

OPM

-187.27

-283.71

-421.37

-7.5

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.49

0

0

0

Other income

0.14

0

0.09

0

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.51

-0.17

-0.01

Taxes

0.01

0

-0.02

0

Tax rate

-3.98

0.06

12.79

4.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.43

-0.51

-0.19

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.44

-0.51

-0.19

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-15.01

165.76

1,200.49

-113.34

NPM

-791.5

-282.83

-304.03

-7.81

