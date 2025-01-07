Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.05
0.18
0.06
0.19
yoy growth (%)
-69.63
185.68
-66.55
-27.45
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.06
-0.04
0
As % of sales
39.93
33.43
74.28
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.09
-0.22
-0.14
As % of sales
126.76
54.44
352.61
74.72
Other costs
-0.06
-0.54
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
120.57
295.83
94.47
32.78
Operating profit
-0.1
-0.51
-0.27
-0.01
OPM
-187.27
-283.71
-421.37
-7.5
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.49
0
0
0
Other income
0.14
0
0.09
0
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.51
-0.17
-0.01
Taxes
0.01
0
-0.02
0
Tax rate
-3.98
0.06
12.79
4.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.43
-0.51
-0.19
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.44
-0.51
-0.19
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-15.01
165.76
1,200.49
-113.34
NPM
-791.5
-282.83
-304.03
-7.81
