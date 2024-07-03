iifl-logo-icon 1
CLIO Infotech Ltd Share Price

6.37
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.37
  • Day's High6.37
  • 52 Wk High9.33
  • Prev. Close6.7
  • Day's Low6.37
  • 52 Wk Low 4.43
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E51.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.51
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.01
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

CLIO Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

6.37

Prev. Close

6.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

6.37

Day's Low

6.37

52 Week's High

9.33

52 Week's Low

4.43

Book Value

9.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.01

P/E

51.54

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

CLIO Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

CLIO Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

CLIO Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CLIO Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.01

11.01

11.01

11.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.58

-0.61

-0.31

0.24

Net Worth

10.43

10.4

10.7

11.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.05

0.18

0.06

0.19

yoy growth (%)

-69.63

185.68

-66.55

-27.45

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.06

-0.04

0

As % of sales

39.93

33.43

74.28

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.09

-0.22

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.51

-0.17

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.01

0

-0.02

0

Working capital

0.17

-0.34

0.65

10.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.63

185.68

-66.55

-27.45

Op profit growth

-79.95

92.35

1,776.94

-111.79

EBIT growth

-107.54

199.5

1,100.68

-112.66

Net profit growth

-15.01

165.76

1,200.49

-113.34

No Record Found

CLIO Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CLIO Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Suresh B Bafna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Devendra Sanghvi

Independent Director

Sejal Jain

Additional Director

Hasmukh Kantilal Sharma

Additional Director

Priyanka Sodagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpit Jayntibhai Vyas

Managing Director

Nirav Rohitkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CLIO Infotech Ltd

Summary

CLIO Infotech Limited was incorporated with the name Clio Finance Ltd. on 26th June, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was changed to Clio Infotech Limited on 27 December, 1999. Earlier, it was traditionally engaged into dealing in shares and securities, financiers etc. The Company is an Information Technology company committed to Empowering Business Transformation.A comprehensive set of software solutions (20+), coupled with a wide range of IT services, uniquely positions the company to address the dynamic requirements of a variety of industry verticals, Insurance, Capital Markets, Asset & Wealth Management (BFSI). It provides solutions for other business verticals such as Manufacturing, Retail, Distribution, Telecom and Healthcare.The Company integrates its products and services to create customized solutions to undertake technology-based business transformation that allows reorganization in line with todays dynamic digital business environment. Due to heavy competition and margin pressure, Company stopped its IT Operations and started concentrating on Finance Business in 2011.
Company FAQs

What is the CLIO Infotech Ltd share price today?

The CLIO Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of CLIO Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CLIO Infotech Ltd is ₹7.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CLIO Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CLIO Infotech Ltd is 51.54 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CLIO Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CLIO Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CLIO Infotech Ltd is ₹4.43 and ₹9.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CLIO Infotech Ltd?

CLIO Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.63%, 3 Years at -23.18%, 1 Year at 42.25%, 6 Month at 0.45%, 3 Month at 3.88% and 1 Month at 5.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CLIO Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CLIO Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 99.99 %

