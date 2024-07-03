SectorIT - Software
Open₹6.37
Prev. Close₹6.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹6.37
Day's Low₹6.37
52 Week's High₹9.33
52 Week's Low₹4.43
Book Value₹9.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.01
P/E51.54
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.01
11.01
11.01
11.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.58
-0.61
-0.31
0.24
Net Worth
10.43
10.4
10.7
11.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.05
0.18
0.06
0.19
yoy growth (%)
-69.63
185.68
-66.55
-27.45
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.06
-0.04
0
As % of sales
39.93
33.43
74.28
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.09
-0.22
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.51
-0.17
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
-0.02
0
Working capital
0.17
-0.34
0.65
10.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.63
185.68
-66.55
-27.45
Op profit growth
-79.95
92.35
1,776.94
-111.79
EBIT growth
-107.54
199.5
1,100.68
-112.66
Net profit growth
-15.01
165.76
1,200.49
-113.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Suresh B Bafna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Devendra Sanghvi
Independent Director
Sejal Jain
Additional Director
Hasmukh Kantilal Sharma
Additional Director
Priyanka Sodagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpit Jayntibhai Vyas
Managing Director
Nirav Rohitkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
CLIO Infotech Limited was incorporated with the name Clio Finance Ltd. on 26th June, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was changed to Clio Infotech Limited on 27 December, 1999. Earlier, it was traditionally engaged into dealing in shares and securities, financiers etc. The Company is an Information Technology company committed to Empowering Business Transformation.A comprehensive set of software solutions (20+), coupled with a wide range of IT services, uniquely positions the company to address the dynamic requirements of a variety of industry verticals, Insurance, Capital Markets, Asset & Wealth Management (BFSI). It provides solutions for other business verticals such as Manufacturing, Retail, Distribution, Telecom and Healthcare.The Company integrates its products and services to create customized solutions to undertake technology-based business transformation that allows reorganization in line with todays dynamic digital business environment. Due to heavy competition and margin pressure, Company stopped its IT Operations and started concentrating on Finance Business in 2011.
The CLIO Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CLIO Infotech Ltd is ₹7.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CLIO Infotech Ltd is 51.54 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CLIO Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CLIO Infotech Ltd is ₹4.43 and ₹9.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CLIO Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.63%, 3 Years at -23.18%, 1 Year at 42.25%, 6 Month at 0.45%, 3 Month at 3.88% and 1 Month at 5.51%.
