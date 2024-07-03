iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CLIO Infotech Ltd Company Summary

5.61
(-4.59%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:23:00 AM

CLIO Infotech Ltd Summary

CLIO Infotech Limited was incorporated with the name Clio Finance Ltd. on 26th June, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was changed to Clio Infotech Limited on 27 December, 1999. Earlier, it was traditionally engaged into dealing in shares and securities, financiers etc. The Company is an Information Technology company committed to Empowering Business Transformation.A comprehensive set of software solutions (20+), coupled with a wide range of IT services, uniquely positions the company to address the dynamic requirements of a variety of industry verticals, Insurance, Capital Markets, Asset & Wealth Management (BFSI). It provides solutions for other business verticals such as Manufacturing, Retail, Distribution, Telecom and Healthcare.The Company integrates its products and services to create customized solutions to undertake technology-based business transformation that allows reorganization in line with todays dynamic digital business environment. Due to heavy competition and margin pressure, Company stopped its IT Operations and started concentrating on Finance Business in 2011.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.