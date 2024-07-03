CLIO Infotech Ltd Summary

CLIO Infotech Limited was incorporated with the name Clio Finance Ltd. on 26th June, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was changed to Clio Infotech Limited on 27 December, 1999. Earlier, it was traditionally engaged into dealing in shares and securities, financiers etc. The Company is an Information Technology company committed to Empowering Business Transformation.A comprehensive set of software solutions (20+), coupled with a wide range of IT services, uniquely positions the company to address the dynamic requirements of a variety of industry verticals, Insurance, Capital Markets, Asset & Wealth Management (BFSI). It provides solutions for other business verticals such as Manufacturing, Retail, Distribution, Telecom and Healthcare.The Company integrates its products and services to create customized solutions to undertake technology-based business transformation that allows reorganization in line with todays dynamic digital business environment. Due to heavy competition and margin pressure, Company stopped its IT Operations and started concentrating on Finance Business in 2011.