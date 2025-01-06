CLIO Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.51
-0.17
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
-0.02
0
Working capital
0.17
-0.34
0.65
10.63
Other operating items
Operating
-0.26
-0.85
0.45
10.61
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.76
Free cash flow
-0.26
-0.85
0.45
9.85
Equity raised
1.36
2.59
3.23
3.18
Investing
0
0
-1.44
1.44
Financing
15.86
8.32
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.95
10.06
2.25
14.48
