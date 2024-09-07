|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|AGM of the company will be held only through VC/OAVM as on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. and the registered office will be considered as deemed registered office for purpose of AGM. BOOK CLOSURE AND CUT OFF DATE FOR E-VOTING AT 32ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Proceeding of 32nd AGM of the company held on 30.09.2024 Disclosure of Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.