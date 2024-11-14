Board Meeting 23 Nov 2024 23 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that Ms. Alka Rajendra Mehta (DIN: 03306793) vide the letter dated November 23, 2024 has tendered her resignation as a Non Executive Professional Director of the Company with effect from board November 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CLIO INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we forward herewith the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024 along with copy of Limited review Report issued by the Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

CLIO INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th JUNE 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR 2015, the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30.06.2024are enclosed herewith. The above financial results have been duly approved by board of directors at its meeting held today 14th August, 2024 at the registered office of the company (Start time: 06:00 P.M.) (End time: 6:55 P.M.) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR)-Change In Management Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Resignation of MD

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 30 May 2024

CLIO INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider discuss and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. 2. To consider discuss and approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-2024. 3. To consider discuss and approve the acquisition of 100% shares of NGBK IT Softcom India Private Limited through swap issue of shares. Outcome of Board meeting held on 5th June 2024 to consider, discuss and appoint Company Secretary and Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

CLIO INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financials Results of the Company for the Financial year ended as on 31.03.2024. Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 27-05-2024 has inter alia: 1. approved the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

CLIO INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that the Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2023 and (2) Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Kindly take note of the same. The Board of Directors of the Company in their Board meeting held on 14th February 2024 have inter alia considered and approved the following: (1) Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2023 along with Cash Flow Statement for the period ended on 30th September 2023; (2) Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. The Board Meeting commenced at 5.00 pm and was concluded at 6.00 pm on the same day. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September 2023 attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015) read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated October 18, 2019, pursuant to the recommendation of audit committee, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held today on 6th February 2024 have appointed M/s. S. D. Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 137193W), peer reviewed firm, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold the office till the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the FY 2023-24, subject to approval of the members to be obtained in the general meeting within three months from the date appointment by the Board of Directors.

