CNI Research Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.48
11.48
11.48
11.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.43
-2.02
0.97
-3.67
Net Worth
14.91
9.46
12.45
7.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.91
9.46
12.45
7.81
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.44
8.65
11.09
7.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
-0.01
Cash
2.49
0.81
1.4
0.35
Total Assets
14.92
9.45
12.46
7.8
