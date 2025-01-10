iifl-logo-icon 1
CNI Research Ltd Balance Sheet

14.73
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.48

11.48

11.48

11.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.43

-2.02

0.97

-3.67

Net Worth

14.91

9.46

12.45

7.81

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.91

9.46

12.45

7.81

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.44

8.65

11.09

7.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.06

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-0.04

-0.01

Cash

2.49

0.81

1.4

0.35

Total Assets

14.92

9.45

12.46

7.8

