|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4.13
1.79
48.53
22.66
yoy growth (%)
130.14
-96.29
114.13
684.78
Raw materials
-3.93
-1.6
-47.63
-22.07
As % of sales
95.13
89.22
98.15
97.39
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.18
-0.17
-0.23
As % of sales
4.89
10.21
0.36
1.02
Other costs
-0.14
-0.14
-1.31
-0.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.55
8.18
2.7
2.43
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.13
-0.59
-0.19
OPM
-3.58
-7.63
-1.21
-0.85
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.26
0.27
0.15
1.46
Profit before tax
0.11
0.13
-0.43
1.26
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
0
-0.25
Tax rate
-14.58
-16.46
0.09
-20.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0.11
-0.43
1.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0.11
-0.43
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-16.09
-126.06
-142.88
490.14
NPM
2.29
6.28
-0.89
4.46
