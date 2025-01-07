iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CNI Research Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.6
(1.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:33:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CNI Research Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

4.13

1.79

48.53

22.66

yoy growth (%)

130.14

-96.29

114.13

684.78

Raw materials

-3.93

-1.6

-47.63

-22.07

As % of sales

95.13

89.22

98.15

97.39

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.18

-0.17

-0.23

As % of sales

4.89

10.21

0.36

1.02

Other costs

-0.14

-0.14

-1.31

-0.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.55

8.18

2.7

2.43

Operating profit

-0.14

-0.13

-0.59

-0.19

OPM

-3.58

-7.63

-1.21

-0.85

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.26

0.27

0.15

1.46

Profit before tax

0.11

0.13

-0.43

1.26

Taxes

-0.01

-0.02

0

-0.25

Tax rate

-14.58

-16.46

0.09

-20.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

0.11

-0.43

1.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

0.11

-0.43

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-16.09

-126.06

-142.88

490.14

NPM

2.29

6.28

-0.89

4.46

CNI Research : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CNI Research Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.