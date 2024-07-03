Summary

CNI Research Limited is in the business of online media, as well as research covering economy, capital market and small cap and mid cap companies. The Company sells research to investors domestic, as well as global. The Companys online products includes street calls, breaking news letter, performance speaks, multi baggers, reliable insight, chakry comments, street call perview, smart quotes, reliable insight, multi baggers and special features. Streets call provides specific direction to daily traders and help them trade accurately. Its global products include market news, corporate actions, sensex/nifty, quarterly income reports, derivatives, promoters holdings, foreign market, world indices and smart quotes. CNI Research Limited got incorporated in year 1980. The Company was called as Chamatkar.net and Chamatkar.com earlier. They changed their name to CNI Research Ltd to suit their business as they went global. At the same time, they were not able to kill out most popular brand Chamatkar. The Company had international tie ups with global agencies to distribute their research content to global acclaimed investors through their research reports. This is part of their ongoing effort to make Cni Research from an equity research house to a global content provider on Indian equity. There is no professional agency in India which provides a research content of the international standards. This includes giving forward going research based statements on the behaviour of Indian econo

