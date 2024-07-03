iifl-logo-icon 1
CNI Research Ltd Share Price

15.7
(0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:42:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.95
  • Day's High15.95
  • 52 Wk High17.97
  • Prev. Close15.65
  • Day's Low15.7
  • 52 Wk Low 2.37
  • Turnover (lac)5.22
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)180.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

CNI Research Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

15.95

Prev. Close

15.65

Turnover(Lac.)

5.22

Day's High

15.95

Day's Low

15.7

52 Week's High

17.97

52 Week's Low

2.37

Book Value

1.47

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

180.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CNI Research Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

CNI Research Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CNI Research Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 62.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CNI Research Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.48

11.48

11.48

11.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.43

-2.02

0.97

-3.67

Net Worth

14.91

9.46

12.45

7.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

4.13

1.79

48.53

22.66

yoy growth (%)

130.14

-96.29

114.13

684.78

Raw materials

-3.93

-1.6

-47.63

-22.07

As % of sales

95.13

89.22

98.15

97.39

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.18

-0.17

-0.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.11

0.13

-0.43

1.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

0

-0.25

Working capital

1.31

0.15

-4.69

3.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

130.14

-96.29

114.13

684.78

Op profit growth

8.15

-76.76

203.12

0.36

EBIT growth

-17.94

-131.23

-134.26

12,846.1

Net profit growth

-16.09

-126.06

-142.88

490.14

No Record Found

CNI Research Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CNI Research Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kishor Ostwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sangita Ostwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mayur Doshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arun S Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachna Mukesh Vyas

Independent Director

RamKripal Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CNI Research Ltd

Summary

CNI Research Limited is in the business of online media, as well as research covering economy, capital market and small cap and mid cap companies. The Company sells research to investors domestic, as well as global. The Companys online products includes street calls, breaking news letter, performance speaks, multi baggers, reliable insight, chakry comments, street call perview, smart quotes, reliable insight, multi baggers and special features. Streets call provides specific direction to daily traders and help them trade accurately. Its global products include market news, corporate actions, sensex/nifty, quarterly income reports, derivatives, promoters holdings, foreign market, world indices and smart quotes. CNI Research Limited got incorporated in year 1980. The Company was called as Chamatkar.net and Chamatkar.com earlier. They changed their name to CNI Research Ltd to suit their business as they went global. At the same time, they were not able to kill out most popular brand Chamatkar. The Company had international tie ups with global agencies to distribute their research content to global acclaimed investors through their research reports. This is part of their ongoing effort to make Cni Research from an equity research house to a global content provider on Indian equity. There is no professional agency in India which provides a research content of the international standards. This includes giving forward going research based statements on the behaviour of Indian econo
Company FAQs

What is the CNI Research Ltd share price today?

The CNI Research Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of CNI Research Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CNI Research Ltd is ₹180.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CNI Research Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CNI Research Ltd is 0 and 10.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CNI Research Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CNI Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CNI Research Ltd is ₹2.37 and ₹17.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CNI Research Ltd?

CNI Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.46%, 3 Years at 61.58%, 1 Year at 552.08%, 6 Month at 103.25%, 3 Month at 24.11% and 1 Month at 15.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CNI Research Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CNI Research Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.11 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 62.85 %

