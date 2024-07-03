SectorFinance
Open₹15.95
Prev. Close₹15.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.22
Day's High₹15.95
Day's Low₹15.7
52 Week's High₹17.97
52 Week's Low₹2.37
Book Value₹1.47
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)180.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.48
11.48
11.48
11.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.43
-2.02
0.97
-3.67
Net Worth
14.91
9.46
12.45
7.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4.13
1.79
48.53
22.66
yoy growth (%)
130.14
-96.29
114.13
684.78
Raw materials
-3.93
-1.6
-47.63
-22.07
As % of sales
95.13
89.22
98.15
97.39
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.18
-0.17
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.11
0.13
-0.43
1.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
0
-0.25
Working capital
1.31
0.15
-4.69
3.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
130.14
-96.29
114.13
684.78
Op profit growth
8.15
-76.76
203.12
0.36
EBIT growth
-17.94
-131.23
-134.26
12,846.1
Net profit growth
-16.09
-126.06
-142.88
490.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kishor Ostwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sangita Ostwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mayur Doshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arun S Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachna Mukesh Vyas
Independent Director
RamKripal Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CNI Research Ltd
Summary
CNI Research Limited is in the business of online media, as well as research covering economy, capital market and small cap and mid cap companies. The Company sells research to investors domestic, as well as global. The Companys online products includes street calls, breaking news letter, performance speaks, multi baggers, reliable insight, chakry comments, street call perview, smart quotes, reliable insight, multi baggers and special features. Streets call provides specific direction to daily traders and help them trade accurately. Its global products include market news, corporate actions, sensex/nifty, quarterly income reports, derivatives, promoters holdings, foreign market, world indices and smart quotes. CNI Research Limited got incorporated in year 1980. The Company was called as Chamatkar.net and Chamatkar.com earlier. They changed their name to CNI Research Ltd to suit their business as they went global. At the same time, they were not able to kill out most popular brand Chamatkar. The Company had international tie ups with global agencies to distribute their research content to global acclaimed investors through their research reports. This is part of their ongoing effort to make Cni Research from an equity research house to a global content provider on Indian equity. There is no professional agency in India which provides a research content of the international standards. This includes giving forward going research based statements on the behaviour of Indian econo
Read More
The CNI Research Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CNI Research Ltd is ₹180.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CNI Research Ltd is 0 and 10.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CNI Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CNI Research Ltd is ₹2.37 and ₹17.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CNI Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.46%, 3 Years at 61.58%, 1 Year at 552.08%, 6 Month at 103.25%, 3 Month at 24.11% and 1 Month at 15.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.