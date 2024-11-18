iifl-logo-icon 1
CNI Research Ltd Board Meeting

13.88
(-1.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:38:00 PM

CNI RESEARCH CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Nov 202413 Nov 2024
CNI RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 18-11-2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 18-11-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results CNI RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 08-11-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08-11-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024) Revised outcome for Board Meeting held on 08-11-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
CNI RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 06-08-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06-08-2024 RESULTS FOR JUNE 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
CNI RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 08-07-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08-07-2024 Allotment of 6,60,000 (Six Lakhs Sixty Thousand) unsecured, unrated and unlisted Optionally Convertible Debentures of face value of INR 10,000/- (INR Ten Thousand) each (OCDs) at a price of INR 10,000/- per OCD (OCD Issue Price), against dues, aggregating up to INR 6,60,00,00,000/- (INR Six Hundred Sixty Crores), to a consortium represented by Seed Factory Pte Ltd, Singapore (hereinafter referred to as Allottees), by way of preferential issue ), at par, as per the terms of technology agreement. OCDs held shall be converted into fully paid-up equity shares of the Company within a time frame not exceeding 3 (three) months from the date of allotment of OCDs (such equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company) at a conversion price of 10 /- (INR Ten) per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 08-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
CNI RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 29-05-2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 29-05-2024. Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 26-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30-04-2024 at 2.30 PM
Board Meeting29 Apr 202421 Apr 2024
CNI RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on 29-04-2024 for approving Audited Financials for Quarter Ended 31.03.2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 29-09-2024 AT 11.30 AM AND CONCLUDED AT 2.30 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting1 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 01-04-2024
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting held on 27-03-2024
Board Meeting26 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting It is therefore decided by the board and wishes to call for another board meeting on March 26, 2024 at 1 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 20.03.2024) OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING 26/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
CNI RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 20-03-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
CNI RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 07-02-2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENEDED 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

