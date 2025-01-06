iifl-logo-icon 1
CNI Research Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.34
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR CNI Research Ltd

CNI Research FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.11

0.13

-0.43

1.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

0

-0.25

Working capital

1.31

0.15

-4.69

3.44

Other operating items

Operating

1.4

0.26

-5.12

4.44

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

1.4

0.26

-5.12

4.44

Equity raised

11.1

17.55

23.51

20.4

Investing

-3.06

-4.87

5.07

6.78

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.44

12.94

23.45

31.63

