CNI Research Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.11
0.13
-0.43
1.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
0
-0.25
Working capital
1.31
0.15
-4.69
3.44
Other operating items
Operating
1.4
0.26
-5.12
4.44
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
1.4
0.26
-5.12
4.44
Equity raised
11.1
17.55
23.51
20.4
Investing
-3.06
-4.87
5.07
6.78
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.44
12.94
23.45
31.63
