To,

The Members,

Cni Research Limited CIN: L45202MH1982PLC041643

Your directors have pleasure in presenting herewith the Forty - second (42nd) Annual Report of the company together with Standalone Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023-24 2022-23 Particulars Rs. in Lakh Rs. in Lakh Total Income 1042.05 958.78 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation 84.99 (85.66) Less: Depreciation & Amortization - - Profit/(Loss) before tax 84.99 (85.66) Provision for tax net off Deferred Tax 1.48 0.04 Profit/(Loss) after Taxation 83.51 (85.7)

Your company’s total revenue for the period came at Rs. 1042.05 lakh. Over 90% of the revenue came from Equity segment. After a muted performance in the previous year, Indian capital markets surged on the backdrop of recovering the economy and strongmacroeconomicdatawhichbenefitedthe company’s financial performance as well. Slightly higher than market forecast the company achieve in total revenue of Rs. 1042.05 Lakhs against 958.78 Lakhs in previous year, the same effect on company’s EBITDA of Rs. 84.99 against Rs. (85.66) in previous year.

Segment wise or product wise performance

Particular / Segment Year ended 31st March, 2024 Rs. In Lakh Equity Content Sale Other Business Income Research Product Sale Total Revenue (Net) 1002.41 26.76 12.86 0 1042.05 Profit /(Loss) before tax 16.06 2.76 9.29 0 28.11

Note: Segmental revenue (net) break-up excludes dividend income

Retail participation in Indian stock markets has been growing in last few years driven by initiatives by the Indian government and stock exchanges to increase awareness amongst retail investors. Individual participation has increased over the years. Moreover, India has one of the highest savings rates in the world. However, a very small percent of this household savings is actually in the form of capital markets investments. We believe the development of financial markets is not possible without increased retail participation. Hence, we see segment for Cni in terms of content sale and equity research business. We are revamping our research and content sale business to cater to growing retail segment and execute our expansion plans.

FUTURE PROSPECT

In FY 2024, Indian economy grew at 7%, stronger than Chinese economy (CY 2016 real GDP growth of 6.7%) primarily driven by ongoing reforms undertaken by the BJP led NDA government and despite the impact of demonetization on key sectors including construction and financial services. Major initiatives undertaken by the government during FY 2023-24 includes demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes during November 2016 and implementation of GST bill during July 2017 which is expected to underpin long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy. The implementation of GST would reduce the cascading tax effect and would bring small and medium enterprises and unorganized sectors under the purview of the tax authorities. This would further help the Indian markets to become more competitive in medium to long-term thus helping Indian businesses to compete with global competitors in terms of price and quality in the near future.

Furthermore, initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, Smart Cities, Financial Inclusion and expansion of Large Infrastructure projects have supported India to achieve the status of the fastest growing economy of the world.

Especially, initiatives such as Make in India has boosted the overall growth of SME’s where your company holds a key position in terms of advising and providing research content.

Your company’s valuable research products have enabled it to procure content sharing agreements with global financial data providers such as Thomson Reuters, Capital IQ - a division of Standards and Poor’s, Dow Jones Factiva and TheMarkets.com LLC, USA. Your company shares its research relating to small and mid-cap companies with these global providers, thus helping it to build its brand in the global markets.

In the past, your company has displayed consistency with regard to prediction of the behavior of Sensex and Nifty.

This has been possible only because of presence of in-house research capabilities. Indian Capital markets are on a bull run and with the initiation of reforms by the government, it is expected that significant funds of investments are likely to be drawn into the capital markets. Thus, Cni’s well-accepted research offerings would help investors increase their wealth. In the past years, your company had kept business expansion plans on hold due to muted market performance. However, with the markets showing positive results, your company plans to expand its content sharing business segment.

Your company is making further efforts to increase its profits in this space as right data and information is the key to success in the current business environment. During FY 2014, promoters and some investors did infuse some funds into the company. However, the company was not able to reap benefits out of the same. However, in the near future, your company may raise further funds to capitalize the growing capital markets and growth opportunities.

FATE OF ACHIEVEMENT

Your company which has strategic partnerships with the best global agencies in the world has been chosen for the prestigious award "Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award" and "Quality Brand" from Council for Economic Growth and Research (CEGR) for the company’s outstanding contribution to society and to the nation. The fact that your company’s content has been picked by NY times FT USA clearly suggests that the quality of the content is world class. Your company has been invited by many international rating and performance agencies for awards in the field of research.

Research in India is at a nascent stage unlike US and hence the true value of research is yet to be explored in real context. Your company has been rated among one of the best RESEARCH firms by another US based research firm.

Your company is the only non-broker professional research firm duly registered with SEBI under the provisions of the SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014 hence stands out on its own.

Even with regard to the research, your company is ranked no. 1 in India as it has maintained 95% strike rate in calls generated in A group investment and trading. The performance of your company is exhibited on the home page of the website of your company www.cniglobalbiz.com. Your company-maintained consistency in the performance even when the equity markets are swinging 10% every time.

The continued association of all global agencies along with fresh addition to ties ups like EMIS (ISI Emerging Market

UK) and Bloomberg USA clearly speaks high about the quality and brand of your company. Your company is now extending tie up in Europe.

RISK

The weak global sentiments and fearsome approach of investors has affected your company too in the last fiscal.

Strong decline in oil prices, slowdown in the Chinese economy and muted global growth prospects weighed on overall investment environment. Indian markets also remained volatile during the year despite policy makers continued to remain accommodative with FII favored policies. However, looking ahead, we hope investor sentiments to be boosted by on-going reforms leading to steady economic growth, greater retail participation coupled with improving global markets outlook.

Capital market ups and downs have direct impact on the revenues of your company and to minimize these risks your company has made considerable investments out of profits earned and these investments are profitable. Further, we refrained ourselves from creating physical assets and it was prudently decided by the management to invest in technology, investment opportunities instead of creating physical assets at this juncture. This has helped your company to sail through difficult market conditions as our costs always remained under check. We have been striking balance between executing both expansion and ambitious innovation agendas as well as managing rising costs, which is a key subject of interest for investors.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

During the year under review, the company is not required to transfer to Investor and Education Protection fund (IEPF).

DIVIDEND

Your directors have not yet recommended any dividend for the year under review.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

As on date the paid - up share capital of the company is Rs.11,48,04,500.

The details of Authorized Capital, Subscribed Capital & Paid up Capital is as under:-

2023-24 2022-23 Particulars Rs. Rs. Authorized Capital 12,00,00,000 12,00,00,000 Subscribed & Paid up Capital 11,48,04,500 11,48,04,500

DEPOSITS

The company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposit from the public within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, during the year ended March 31, 2024.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL WHO WERE APPOINTED OR HAVE RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR

As on March 31, 2024 your Company has 4 Directors, which includes 2 Independent Directors (IDs), 1 Non-Executive Director (NEDs). The Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") of the Company includes Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

There was no change in composition of Board of Directors and KMP of the Company.

Mr. Kishor P. Ostwal, Director (DIN: 00460257), retires at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. A brief profile of Mr. Kishor P Ostwal has been included in the notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from Independent Directors under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of Independence laid down under Section 149(6) and as per Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE & EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR

Pursuant to Rule 8(5) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, Company should include a statement regarding opinion of the Board with regard to integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the independent directors

Name of the Director Date of Appointment / Re- appointment Integrity, expertise and Experience Proficiency Mr. Mayur Shantilal Doshi 01-04-2019 marketing, Mr. Mayur Shantilal Doshi is Diamond Trader. Mr. Doshi has vast and rich experience in finance, administration and human resource etc. Marketing, Finance Mr. Doshi is associate with the Company since year 2002. The Company has re-appointed him as Non-Executive, Independent Director for 5-year wef 01/04/2019 in its 37th AGM held on 30th September, 2019 Mr. Arun Kumar S Jain 01-04-2019 Mr. Arun Kumar S Jain is fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Mr. Jain has rich experience and expertise of Accounting, Finance, Taxation etc. The Company has re-appointed him as Non-Executive, Independent Director for 5-year wef 01/04/2019 in its 37th AGM held on 30th September, 2019 Taxation, Accounting, Finance

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In compliance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 the Independent Directors held a meeting on March 27,

2024, and they, inter alia: i. Reviewed the performance of non-independent directors and ii. the Board as a whole;

iii. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company’s Management and the Board, which is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The Independent Directors holds a unanimous opinion that the Non-Independent Directors bring to the Board constructive knowledge in their respective field. The Independent Directors expressed their satisfaction with overall functioning and implementations of their suggestions.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A calendar of meeting is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year six board meetings. The details of which are given as under:

Sr. No. Date Board Meeting 1 May 25, 2023 2 August 11, 2023 3 November 24, 2023 4 February 07, 2024 5 March 20, 2024 6 March 26, 2024

The meetings of committees of Board of Directors held during the year as under:

Sr. No. Date Sr. No. Date Sr. No. Date Stakeholders Relationship Nomination & Remuneration Audit Committee Committee Committee 1 May 25, 2023 1 May 25, 2023 1 May 25, 2023 2 August 11, 2023 2 August 11, 2023 2 August 11, 2023 3 November 24, 2023 3 November 24, 2023 3 November 24, 2023 4 February 07, 2024 4 February 07, 2024 4 February 07, 2024

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015, a structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the various aspects of the Board’s functioning, composition of the Board and its committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligation and governance.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015, a detailed report on Corporate Governance forms a part of this Annual Report. A certificate from Auditors of the company confirmingcompliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015, is given in a separate statement which forms part of this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis on matters related to business performance as stipulated in Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015, is given in a separate statement which forms part of this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India had prescribed the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of

Directors (SS-1) and Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2). The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with its provisions and is in compliance with the same.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, no complaints related to sexual harassment had been received by the Internal Complaints Committee.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY’S OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

During the period under review, your company did not receive any such kind of order from the regulator or Courts or

Tribunals.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

I. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has in place adequate internal controls commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business and the same were operating effectively throughout the year. Internal Audit is carried out by external auditors and periodically covers all areas of business.

The Internal Auditors evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system, its compliance with operating systems and policies of the company and accounting procedures at all the locations of the company. Based on the report of the Internal Auditors, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are placed before the Audit Committee of the Board.

II. Internal Controls over Financial Reporting

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls commensurate with size and complexity of its operations. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operations were observed. The company has policies and procedures in place for ensuring proper and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

DETAILS OF JOINT VENTURE, ASSOCIATES OR SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

During the period under review, your company has not entered into Joint ventures; and the company does not have Associates or Subsidiary during the period 2023-24.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Gupta Raj & Co, Chartered Accountants, re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 29th September 2023 for the period of five (5) years

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013.

REVIEW OF AUDITORS REPORT

Your directors are pleased to inform you that the Statutory Auditors of the company have not made any adverse or qualified remarks in their audit report.

COMMITTEES

During the year, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant provision of SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015, the Board re-constituted some of its committees. There are currently Three

Committees on our Board which are as follows: a. Audit Committee b. Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee c. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Details of all the aforementioned committees along with their charters, composition and meetings held during the year, are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Secretarial Audit Report received from M/s. Mayur More & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, is appended as Annexure - II and forms part of this report.

STATUTORY COMPLIANCE

The Board and the Compliance Officerhave ensured compliances of the SEBI regulations and provisions of the Listing Agreement. Compliance certificates are obtained and the Board is informed of the same.

ANNUAL RETURN

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration)

Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure - III and is attached to this Report.

According to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, every company shall place a copy of the annual return on the website of the company, if any, and the web-link of such annual return shall be disclosed in the Board’s report. The Annual Return of the Company has been placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://www.cniresearchltd.com/

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

During the year under review, provision of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Rule has not applicable to your company.

GENERAL

Your director’s state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

i. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act;

ii. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

iii. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except ESOS referred to in this report;

iv. The Managing Director of the Company does not receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries/Associates;

v. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Company’s operations in future.

Your director’s further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors’ Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that -

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the financial year end on 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that

c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the company at www.cniglobalbiz.com under investors/policy documents/Vigil Mechanism Policy link.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

A statement indicating development and implementation of a risk management policy for the company including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, this in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the company.

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day-to-day business operations of the company. The code laid down by the Board is known as "code of business conduct" which forms an Appendix to the Code. The Code has been posted on the company’s website https://www.cniresearchltd.com/.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

During the period under review, your company doesn’t have any transaction relating to loans, guarantee or investments under section 186.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial Year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm’s length basis. During the year, the Company had entered into certain contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered as material in the opinion of the

Board.

The particulars of such material Contracts or Arrangements made with related parties pursuant to Section 188 are furnished in Annexure IV and is attached to this report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Since the company is engaged in the service industry, the company does not consume substantial energy. It is the policy of the management to keepabreastoftechnologicaldevelopments fieldin which the company is operating the and to ensure that the company uses the most suitable technology. During the year, the company had earned Rs. Nil

(---) in the form of Royalty for sale of research reports. There is no outgoing in the form of foreign exchange. This does not include payments received from overseas partners and customer directly in Indian rupees.

The report in the prescribed format is given in Annexure - I

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

A. Details of the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employee’s remuneration and other details as required pursuant to Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

SR No Particulars Kishor P. Ostwal Sangita Ostwal 1 The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year 01:02.5 01:01.5 2 The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year NA NA 3 The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 10% 10% 4 The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company 4 4 5 Average percentile increases already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration NA NA 6 Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company Remuneration is as per the Companies policy Remuneration is as per the Companies policy

B. Details of every employee of the company as required pursuant to 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

There are no employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits specified in Rule 5(2) and Rule 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 further amended by

Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016. The details of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every other employee as required pursuant to Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is available for inspection during working hours at the Registered Office of the Company during year.

C. Any director who is in receipt of any commission from the company and who is a Managing Director or Whole Time Director of the company shall receive any remuneration or commission from any Holding Company or Subsidiary Company of such Company subject to its disclosure by the Company in the Board’s Report.

During the period under review, Mr. Kishor P. Ostwal, Managing Director and Mrs. Sangita Ostwal, Non-executive director of the company drawing remuneration.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES

The company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2024-shares are listed.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your director’s take this opportunity to thank its channel partners, all employees, analysts, economists, company secretary, registrar, depository, exchange authorities and bankers who were instrumental in improving the operations of the company.

For CNI Research Limited

Kishor P. Ostwal

Chairman & Managing Director DIN - 00460257

Place: Mumbai

Date: 29/05/2024