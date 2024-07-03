CNI Research Ltd Summary

CNI Research Limited is in the business of online media, as well as research covering economy, capital market and small cap and mid cap companies. The Company sells research to investors domestic, as well as global. The Companys online products includes street calls, breaking news letter, performance speaks, multi baggers, reliable insight, chakry comments, street call perview, smart quotes, reliable insight, multi baggers and special features. Streets call provides specific direction to daily traders and help them trade accurately. Its global products include market news, corporate actions, sensex/nifty, quarterly income reports, derivatives, promoters holdings, foreign market, world indices and smart quotes. CNI Research Limited got incorporated in year 1980. The Company was called as Chamatkar.net and Chamatkar.com earlier. They changed their name to CNI Research Ltd to suit their business as they went global. At the same time, they were not able to kill out most popular brand Chamatkar. The Company had international tie ups with global agencies to distribute their research content to global acclaimed investors through their research reports. This is part of their ongoing effort to make Cni Research from an equity research house to a global content provider on Indian equity. There is no professional agency in India which provides a research content of the international standards. This includes giving forward going research based statements on the behaviour of Indian economy as well as Indian capital market. In the process Cni Research Ltd has developed in house research content which is not only propriety in nature but also unique in helping any investor to take decision on any company listed in India. This is first company in India which provides content of international standard and research based on such content. So far, it is seen that researchers do not have content and content providers do not have strong research based and in that sense, CNI Research was made a true representative vehicle of the capital market.Using the aforesaid content and research, the Company developed number of products which were made available to its 62000 plus viewers. There products included Chakry comments, Reliable Insight, Breaking News, Special Feature, Street Call, Multi baggers, FII sensor etc.