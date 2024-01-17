|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|14 Aug 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|The Register of Members and the share transfers books of the company will remain closed from Saturday, 21st September,2024 to Frida¡ 27th September,2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company for the AGM and dividend purpose, if approved at the ensuing AGM and the dividend will be paid within the stipulated time period.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.