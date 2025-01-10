Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.83
7.83
7.83
7.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.61
138.47
83.72
77.55
Net Worth
148.44
146.3
91.55
85.38
Minority Interest
Debt
5.72
4.96
0.18
8.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.08
0.13
Total Liabilities
154.16
151.26
91.81
94.32
Fixed Assets
22.73
21.89
22.33
23.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.59
14.3
14.13
14.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.69
0.56
0.5
0.61
Networking Capital
93.53
64.18
29.58
55.18
Inventories
114.06
36.88
50.88
25.64
Inventory Days
64.09
39.13
Sundry Debtors
35.07
24.4
29.75
25.89
Debtor Days
37.47
39.51
Other Current Assets
30.52
34.79
36.07
25.57
Sundry Creditors
-73.26
-12.62
-80.15
-15.52
Creditor Days
100.96
23.68
Other Current Liabilities
-12.86
-19.27
-6.96
-6.4
Cash
22.64
50.32
25.26
1.44
Total Assets
154.18
151.25
91.8
94.32
