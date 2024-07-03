iifl-logo-icon 1
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd Share Price

279.05
(-1.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:42:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open289.4
  • Day's High289.4
  • 52 Wk High414.9
  • Prev. Close283.75
  • Day's Low279.05
  • 52 Wk Low 239
  • Turnover (lac)16.33
  • P/E13.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value198.16
  • EPS20.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)218.5
  • Div. Yield2.82
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

289.4

Prev. Close

283.75

Turnover(Lac.)

16.33

Day's High

289.4

Day's Low

279.05

52 Week's High

414.9

52 Week's Low

239

Book Value

198.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

218.5

P/E

13.73

EPS

20.66

Divi. Yield

2.82

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.82%

Foreign: 3.82%

Indian: 47.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 48.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.83

7.83

7.83

7.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

140.61

138.47

83.72

77.55

Net Worth

148.44

146.3

91.55

85.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

289.76

239.15

263.26

163.95

yoy growth (%)

21.16

-9.15

60.56

10.08

Raw materials

-161.68

-114.35

-134.92

-66.4

As % of sales

55.79

47.81

51.25

40.5

Employee costs

-22.35

-21

-23.31

-19.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.55

17.62

19.78

2.18

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.16

-0.56

-0.68

Tax paid

-1.33

-9.52

-13.8

-0.84

Working capital

-1.25

24.68

-14.57

-1.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.16

-9.15

60.56

10.08

Op profit growth

-58.37

-3.69

173.64

-680.03

EBIT growth

-59.42

-11.19

172.21

-575.8

Net profit growth

-23.4

35.44

347.01

-123.38

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R K Garg

Managing Director

S N Sasidharan Kartha

Non Executive Director

Mathew M Cherian

Independent Non Exe. Director

A J Pai

Independent Non Exe. Director

G R Warrier

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jaya S Kartha

Joint Managing Director

Saran S Kartha

Whole-time Director

Anil Ananda Panicker

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nabiel Mathew Cherian

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAVICHANDRAN RAJAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

T P Thomaskutty

Nominee

Prasanth Ragunathan

Independent Director

V Vinod Kamath

Independent Director

Yogindunath S

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd

Summary

Cochin Minerals and Rutile (CMRL), a company established in the late eighties, is in the business of manufacturing synthetic rutile and ferric chloride, a by-product. For this it has putup a plant at Aluva in Kerala. It came out with a public issue in 1991-92 to part-finance this project. The commercial production commenced in Jul 1993 after delayed for more than six months. To part-finance the cost escalation (due to delay in the implementation of the project) it came out with a rights issue in 1993-94.The company also manufactures off-grade titanium dioxide and Ferrous Chloride apart from synthetic rutile and ferric chloride. It exports its products to Japan and middle-east countries.In the year 1998-99, the company has expanded the capacity of Synthetic rutile to 18000 MT. The Government of Kerala has allotted a mining area on lease (for mining Sand Minerals) in Neendakar-Kayamkulam belt (Kerala). This makes the company to have its own source of ilmenite, the prime rawmaterial for the company.The manufacturing facility of the company has received the ISO 9002 certificate from Bureau Veritas Quality International. The company has put up a new facility at a capacity of 20000 MT for manufacturing of ferrous chloride and expanded the synthetic rutile producing capacity by 7000 MT during the year 2000-01.During year 2001-02, the Company along with Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL,) and Kerala State Industrial DeveJopment Corporation Ltd (KSIDC), promoted Kerala Rare Earths and
Company FAQs

What is the Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd share price today?

The Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹279.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd is ₹218.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd is 13.73 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd is ₹239 and ₹414.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd?

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.36%, 3 Years at 34.84%, 1 Year at 0.64%, 6 Month at 2.33%, 3 Month at -9.11% and 1 Month at -23.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.17 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 48.76 %

