Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹289.4
Prev. Close₹283.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.33
Day's High₹289.4
Day's Low₹279.05
52 Week's High₹414.9
52 Week's Low₹239
Book Value₹198.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)218.5
P/E13.73
EPS20.66
Divi. Yield2.82
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.83
7.83
7.83
7.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.61
138.47
83.72
77.55
Net Worth
148.44
146.3
91.55
85.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
289.76
239.15
263.26
163.95
yoy growth (%)
21.16
-9.15
60.56
10.08
Raw materials
-161.68
-114.35
-134.92
-66.4
As % of sales
55.79
47.81
51.25
40.5
Employee costs
-22.35
-21
-23.31
-19.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.55
17.62
19.78
2.18
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.16
-0.56
-0.68
Tax paid
-1.33
-9.52
-13.8
-0.84
Working capital
-1.25
24.68
-14.57
-1.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.16
-9.15
60.56
10.08
Op profit growth
-58.37
-3.69
173.64
-680.03
EBIT growth
-59.42
-11.19
172.21
-575.8
Net profit growth
-23.4
35.44
347.01
-123.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R K Garg
Managing Director
S N Sasidharan Kartha
Non Executive Director
Mathew M Cherian
Independent Non Exe. Director
A J Pai
Independent Non Exe. Director
G R Warrier
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jaya S Kartha
Joint Managing Director
Saran S Kartha
Whole-time Director
Anil Ananda Panicker
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nabiel Mathew Cherian
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAVICHANDRAN RAJAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
T P Thomaskutty
Nominee
Prasanth Ragunathan
Independent Director
V Vinod Kamath
Independent Director
Yogindunath S
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd
Summary
Cochin Minerals and Rutile (CMRL), a company established in the late eighties, is in the business of manufacturing synthetic rutile and ferric chloride, a by-product. For this it has putup a plant at Aluva in Kerala. It came out with a public issue in 1991-92 to part-finance this project. The commercial production commenced in Jul 1993 after delayed for more than six months. To part-finance the cost escalation (due to delay in the implementation of the project) it came out with a rights issue in 1993-94.The company also manufactures off-grade titanium dioxide and Ferrous Chloride apart from synthetic rutile and ferric chloride. It exports its products to Japan and middle-east countries.In the year 1998-99, the company has expanded the capacity of Synthetic rutile to 18000 MT. The Government of Kerala has allotted a mining area on lease (for mining Sand Minerals) in Neendakar-Kayamkulam belt (Kerala). This makes the company to have its own source of ilmenite, the prime rawmaterial for the company.The manufacturing facility of the company has received the ISO 9002 certificate from Bureau Veritas Quality International. The company has put up a new facility at a capacity of 20000 MT for manufacturing of ferrous chloride and expanded the synthetic rutile producing capacity by 7000 MT during the year 2000-01.During year 2001-02, the Company along with Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL,) and Kerala State Industrial DeveJopment Corporation Ltd (KSIDC), promoted Kerala Rare Earths and
Read More
The Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹279.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd is ₹218.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd is 13.73 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd is ₹239 and ₹414.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.36%, 3 Years at 34.84%, 1 Year at 0.64%, 6 Month at 2.33%, 3 Month at -9.11% and 1 Month at -23.04%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.