iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd Board Meeting

283
(3.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Cochin Minerals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/10/2024 has been revised to 30/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/10/2024 has been revised to 30/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 09/07/2024) Board approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 with limited review report. Decided to conduct annual general meeting on 24th August 2024 . Approved appointment of M/s. SEP Associates as secretarial auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2) recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3) to appoint the Non-Executive Director Shri Anil Ananda Panicker ad the Whole Time Director of the Company. Board of Directors has 1. approved the audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 together with Audit Report. 2. recommended final dividend of 80% (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 This is to inform you that Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e, February 10, 2024 approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 together with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors (enclosed). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Cochin Minerals: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.