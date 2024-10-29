|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/10/2024 has been revised to 30/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/10/2024 has been revised to 30/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 09/07/2024) Board approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 with limited review report. Decided to conduct annual general meeting on 24th August 2024 . Approved appointment of M/s. SEP Associates as secretarial auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2) recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3) to appoint the Non-Executive Director Shri Anil Ananda Panicker ad the Whole Time Director of the Company. Board of Directors has 1. approved the audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 together with Audit Report. 2. recommended final dividend of 80% (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 This is to inform you that Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e, February 10, 2024 approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 together with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors (enclosed). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.