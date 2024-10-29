Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/10/2024 has been revised to 30/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/10/2024 has been revised to 30/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 09/07/2024) Board approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 with limited review report. Decided to conduct annual general meeting on 24th August 2024 . Approved appointment of M/s. SEP Associates as secretarial auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2) recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3) to appoint the Non-Executive Director Shri Anil Ananda Panicker ad the Whole Time Director of the Company. Board of Directors has 1. approved the audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 together with Audit Report. 2. recommended final dividend of 80% (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024