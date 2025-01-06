iifl-logo-icon 1
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

280.9
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.55

17.62

19.78

2.18

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.16

-0.56

-0.68

Tax paid

-1.33

-9.52

-13.8

-0.84

Working capital

-1.25

24.68

-14.57

-1.14

Other operating items

Operating

3.93

31.62

-9.14

-0.49

Capital expenditure

0.25

0.82

4.8

-2.42

Free cash flow

4.19

32.44

-4.34

-2.91

Equity raised

155.05

138.9

123.47

117.96

Investing

0.11

0.05

-0.26

-0.09

Financing

8.99

8.81

-17.5

23.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

168.35

180.21

101.36

138.55

