Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.55
17.62
19.78
2.18
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.16
-0.56
-0.68
Tax paid
-1.33
-9.52
-13.8
-0.84
Working capital
-1.25
24.68
-14.57
-1.14
Other operating items
Operating
3.93
31.62
-9.14
-0.49
Capital expenditure
0.25
0.82
4.8
-2.42
Free cash flow
4.19
32.44
-4.34
-2.91
Equity raised
155.05
138.9
123.47
117.96
Investing
0.11
0.05
-0.26
-0.09
Financing
8.99
8.81
-17.5
23.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
168.35
180.21
101.36
138.55
