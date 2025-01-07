iifl-logo-icon 1
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

282.55
(1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:31:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

289.76

239.15

263.26

163.95

yoy growth (%)

21.16

-9.15

60.56

10.08

Raw materials

-161.68

-114.35

-134.92

-66.4

As % of sales

55.79

47.81

51.25

40.5

Employee costs

-22.35

-21

-23.31

-19.93

As % of sales

7.71

8.78

8.85

12.15

Other costs

-97.41

-83.81

-84.28

-70.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.61

35.04

32.01

42.71

Operating profit

8.31

19.97

20.74

7.57

OPM

2.86

8.35

7.87

4.62

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.16

-0.56

-0.68

Interest expense

-0.17

-1.4

-1.64

-5.69

Other income

0.43

0.22

1.26

0.98

Profit before tax

7.55

17.62

19.78

2.18

Taxes

-1.33

-9.52

-13.8

-0.84

Tax rate

-17.74

-54

-69.74

-38.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.21

8.1

5.98

1.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.21

8.1

5.98

1.33

yoy growth (%)

-23.4

35.44

347.01

-123.38

NPM

2.14

3.39

2.27

0.81

