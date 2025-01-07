Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
289.76
239.15
263.26
163.95
yoy growth (%)
21.16
-9.15
60.56
10.08
Raw materials
-161.68
-114.35
-134.92
-66.4
As % of sales
55.79
47.81
51.25
40.5
Employee costs
-22.35
-21
-23.31
-19.93
As % of sales
7.71
8.78
8.85
12.15
Other costs
-97.41
-83.81
-84.28
-70.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.61
35.04
32.01
42.71
Operating profit
8.31
19.97
20.74
7.57
OPM
2.86
8.35
7.87
4.62
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.16
-0.56
-0.68
Interest expense
-0.17
-1.4
-1.64
-5.69
Other income
0.43
0.22
1.26
0.98
Profit before tax
7.55
17.62
19.78
2.18
Taxes
-1.33
-9.52
-13.8
-0.84
Tax rate
-17.74
-54
-69.74
-38.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.21
8.1
5.98
1.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.21
8.1
5.98
1.33
yoy growth (%)
-23.4
35.44
347.01
-123.38
NPM
2.14
3.39
2.27
0.81
