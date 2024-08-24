Board approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 with limited review report. Decided to conduct annual general meeting on 24th August 2024 . Approved appointment of M/s. SEP Associates as secretarial auditor. Pursuant to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule -III of the SEBI(LODR) regulations, 2015, please find enclosed proceedings of the 35th AGM of the company held on Saturday , august 24,2024 at 12noon through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)