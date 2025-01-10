iifl-logo-icon 1
Comfort Commotrade Ltd Balance Sheet

43.02
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.14

16.64

18.44

16.41

Net Worth

44.16

26.66

28.46

26.43

Minority Interest

Debt

7.23

12.51

14.24

3.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.84

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

56.23

39.17

42.7

30.16

Fixed Assets

1.83

1.87

1.85

1.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.45

2.94

2.94

2.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

51.26

33.71

36.36

23.18

Inventories

51.88

33.26

38.85

23.46

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.2

0.11

0.01

0.97

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.81

1.54

1.99

5.62

Sundry Creditors

-3.79

-0.8

-0.31

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.84

-0.4

-4.18

-6.87

Cash

0.69

0.66

1.55

2.14

Total Assets

56.23

39.18

42.7

30.17

