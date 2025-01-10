Comfort Commotrade Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.14
16.64
18.44
16.41
Net Worth
44.16
26.66
28.46
26.43
Minority Interest
Debt
7.23
12.51
14.24
3.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.84
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
56.23
39.17
42.7
30.16
Fixed Assets
1.83
1.87
1.85
1.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.45
2.94
2.94
2.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
51.26
33.71
36.36
23.18
Inventories
51.88
33.26
38.85
23.46
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.2
0.11
0.01
0.97
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.81
1.54
1.99
5.62
Sundry Creditors
-3.79
-0.8
-0.31
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.84
-0.4
-4.18
-6.87
Cash
0.69
0.66
1.55
2.14
Total Assets
56.23
39.18
42.7
30.17
