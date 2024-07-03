Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹47.75
Prev. Close₹46.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.43
Day's High₹47.75
Day's Low₹47.75
52 Week's High₹48.87
52 Week's Low₹19.67
Book Value₹57.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.85
P/E1.73
EPS27.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.14
16.64
18.44
16.41
Net Worth
44.16
26.66
28.46
26.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
17.93
1.6
-0.03
1.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
31.85
67.69
151.43
79.24
35.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.85
67.69
151.43
79.24
35.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.33
0.45
1.26
0.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Devendra Lal Thakur
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Ankur Anil Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Rajeev Kumar Pathak
Addtnl Independent Director
Milin Ramani
Chairperson
Apeksha Kadam
Company Secretary
Sunny Prakash Ganatra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Comfort Commotrade Ltd
Summary
Comfort Commotrade Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Comfort Commotrade Private Limited on November 05, 2007 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Comfort Commotrade Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 21, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further the Equity Shares of the Company were initially listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited. However, post migration, the Equity Shares have been listed on BSE Main Board on April 26, 2016.The Company has altered its Main Object at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on March 24, 2021. It is engaged in the business of commodity broking. It is a member of MCX and NCDEX. It offers trading in many commodities such as bullion (gold, silver), energy (crude oil, natural gas), metals, food grains (rice, maize), spices, oil and oil seeds and others.Company has been undertaking various types of initiatives for increasing the awareness and improving the participation in the commodities markets under the guidance of MCX. These programmes are aimed at ensuring financial inclusion, and raising the financial literacy levels among the various market participants, like, farmers, producers, traders, processors, importers, exporters and other stakeholders in the value chain, and also informing them about the benefits of tradi
The Comfort Commotrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Comfort Commotrade Ltd is ₹47.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Comfort Commotrade Ltd is 1.73 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Comfort Commotrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Comfort Commotrade Ltd is ₹19.67 and ₹48.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Comfort Commotrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.69%, 3 Years at 38.58%, 1 Year at 114.86%, 6 Month at 85.14%, 3 Month at 35.10% and 1 Month at 21.69%.
