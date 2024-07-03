iifl-logo-icon 1
Comfort Commotrade Ltd Share Price

47.75
(1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:35:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.75
  • Day's High47.75
  • 52 Wk High48.87
  • Prev. Close46.84
  • Day's Low47.75
  • 52 Wk Low 19.67
  • Turnover (lac)7.43
  • P/E1.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value57.89
  • EPS27.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.85
  • Div. Yield0
Comfort Commotrade Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

47.75

Prev. Close

46.84

Turnover(Lac.)

7.43

Day's High

47.75

Day's Low

47.75

52 Week's High

48.87

52 Week's Low

19.67

Book Value

57.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.85

P/E

1.73

EPS

27.13

Divi. Yield

0

Comfort Commotrade Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Comfort Commotrade Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Comfort Commotrade Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Comfort Commotrade Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.14

16.64

18.44

16.41

Net Worth

44.16

26.66

28.46

26.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

17.93

1.6

-0.03

1.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

31.85

67.69

151.43

79.24

35.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.85

67.69

151.43

79.24

35.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.41

0.33

0.45

1.26

0.39

Comfort Commotrade Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Comfort Commotrade Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Devendra Lal Thakur

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Ankur Anil Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Rajeev Kumar Pathak

Addtnl Independent Director

Milin Ramani

Chairperson

Apeksha Kadam

Company Secretary

Sunny Prakash Ganatra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Comfort Commotrade Ltd

Summary

Comfort Commotrade Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Comfort Commotrade Private Limited on November 05, 2007 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Comfort Commotrade Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 21, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further the Equity Shares of the Company were initially listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited. However, post migration, the Equity Shares have been listed on BSE Main Board on April 26, 2016.The Company has altered its Main Object at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on March 24, 2021. It is engaged in the business of commodity broking. It is a member of MCX and NCDEX. It offers trading in many commodities such as bullion (gold, silver), energy (crude oil, natural gas), metals, food grains (rice, maize), spices, oil and oil seeds and others.Company has been undertaking various types of initiatives for increasing the awareness and improving the participation in the commodities markets under the guidance of MCX. These programmes are aimed at ensuring financial inclusion, and raising the financial literacy levels among the various market participants, like, farmers, producers, traders, processors, importers, exporters and other stakeholders in the value chain, and also informing them about the benefits of tradi
Company FAQs

What is the Comfort Commotrade Ltd share price today?

The Comfort Commotrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Commotrade Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Comfort Commotrade Ltd is ₹47.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Comfort Commotrade Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Comfort Commotrade Ltd is 1.73 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Comfort Commotrade Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Comfort Commotrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Comfort Commotrade Ltd is ₹19.67 and ₹48.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Comfort Commotrade Ltd?

Comfort Commotrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.69%, 3 Years at 38.58%, 1 Year at 114.86%, 6 Month at 85.14%, 3 Month at 35.10% and 1 Month at 21.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Comfort Commotrade Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Comfort Commotrade Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.39 %

