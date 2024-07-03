Summary

Comfort Commotrade Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Comfort Commotrade Private Limited on November 05, 2007 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Comfort Commotrade Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 21, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further the Equity Shares of the Company were initially listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited. However, post migration, the Equity Shares have been listed on BSE Main Board on April 26, 2016.The Company has altered its Main Object at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on March 24, 2021. It is engaged in the business of commodity broking. It is a member of MCX and NCDEX. It offers trading in many commodities such as bullion (gold, silver), energy (crude oil, natural gas), metals, food grains (rice, maize), spices, oil and oil seeds and others.Company has been undertaking various types of initiatives for increasing the awareness and improving the participation in the commodities markets under the guidance of MCX. These programmes are aimed at ensuring financial inclusion, and raising the financial literacy levels among the various market participants, like, farmers, producers, traders, processors, importers, exporters and other stakeholders in the value chain, and also informing them about the benefits of tradi

Read More