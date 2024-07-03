iifl-logo-icon 1
Comfort Commotrade Ltd Quarterly Results

45.69
(-0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.24

9.81

12.65

2.07

12.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.24

9.81

12.65

2.07

12.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.03

0.11

0.09

0.17

Total Income

8.47

9.84

12.76

2.16

12.33

Total Expenditure

-1.47

0.15

7.13

-10.55

6.99

PBIDT

9.94

9.69

5.62

12.72

5.34

Interest

0.31

0.26

0.17

0.26

0.46

PBDT

9.64

9.42

5.45

12.46

4.87

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.46

0.52

0.19

0.37

Deferred Tax

2.46

2.01

4.84

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

7.17

6.95

0.09

12.26

4.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.17

6.95

0.09

12.26

4.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.17

6.95

0.09

12.26

4.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.15

6.94

0.09

12.23

4.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

120.63

98.77

44.42

614.49

43.91

PBDTM(%)

116.99

96.02

43.08

601.93

40.04

PATM(%)

87.01

70.84

0.71

592.27

37

