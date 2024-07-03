Comfort Commotrade Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.24
9.81
12.65
2.07
12.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.24
9.81
12.65
2.07
12.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.03
0.11
0.09
0.17
Total Income
8.47
9.84
12.76
2.16
12.33
Total Expenditure
-1.47
0.15
7.13
-10.55
6.99
PBIDT
9.94
9.69
5.62
12.72
5.34
Interest
0.31
0.26
0.17
0.26
0.46
PBDT
9.64
9.42
5.45
12.46
4.87
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.46
0.52
0.19
0.37
Deferred Tax
2.46
2.01
4.84
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.17
6.95
0.09
12.26
4.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.17
6.95
0.09
12.26
4.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.17
6.95
0.09
12.26
4.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.15
6.94
0.09
12.23
4.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
120.63
98.77
44.42
614.49
43.91
PBDTM(%)
116.99
96.02
43.08
601.93
40.04
PATM(%)
87.01
70.84
0.71
592.27
37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.