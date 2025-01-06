iifl-logo-icon 1
Comfort Commotrade Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45.91
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:34:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Comfort Commotrade Ltd

Comfort Comtrade FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

17.93

1.6

-0.03

1.76

Other operating items

Operating

17.93

1.6

-0.03

1.76

Capital expenditure

1.86

0

0.03

0

Free cash flow

19.79

1.6

-2.77

1.76

Equity raised

20.89

6.66

4.13

3.58

Investing

-0.61

-5.98

7.02

-0.02

Financing

3.55

0.18

-0.64

0.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.2

Net in cash

43.62

2.46

10.51

6.12

