Comfort Commotrade Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
17.93
1.6
-0.03
1.76
Other operating items
Operating
17.93
1.6
-0.03
1.76
Capital expenditure
1.86
0
0.03
0
Free cash flow
19.79
1.6
-2.77
1.76
Equity raised
20.89
6.66
4.13
3.58
Investing
-0.61
-5.98
7.02
-0.02
Financing
3.55
0.18
-0.64
0.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.2
Net in cash
43.62
2.46
10.51
6.12
