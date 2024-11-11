Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

COMFORT COMMOTRADE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2. take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated September 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from October 01 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. i.e. up to November 13 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 07:50 P.M. and concluded at 08:05 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Please Find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held today for the captioned subject above. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 07:35 P.M. and concluded at 07:45 P.M.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

COMFORT COMMOTRADE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. recommend final dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; 3. any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated June 29 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from July 01 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. i.e. up to August 11 2024 (both days inclusive). Board has inter-alia at their meeting held on August 09, 2024 approved & recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share of FV. Rs.10/-, i.e. 5% for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

COMFORT COMMOTRADE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) including Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 the Statement of Profit & Loss the Cash Flow Statement and notes thereon for the financial year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Report and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2.take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated March 28 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from April 01 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. i.e. up to May 30 2024 (both days inclusive). Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board meeting held on held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2024 . Please note that in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for trading in securities of the Company will open on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 8:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:30 P.M Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

