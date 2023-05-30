To the Members of Comfort Commotrade Limited

Report on the audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the FY ended on 31-3-2023 Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Comfort Commotrade Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Change in Equity and Standalone Cash Flow Statement and notes to the standalone financial statement for the year then ended, with a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as a "Standalone Financial Statement").

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except the possible effects of matter described in basis for qualified opinion section of our report, the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and of the loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Company has not provided for the defined benefit obligation in the nature of gratuity based on the requirement of Ind AS- 19

i.e Employee Benefits which require defined benefits obligation to be recognized based on Actuary Valuation. In absence of the Actuary valuation report, we are unable to quantify the impact of the above on the net loss for the year and liability as on date.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other Ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter;

We have no matters to be emphasis Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Companys operational and financial processes are dependent on IT system named "Shilpi". We therefore identified IT System and Controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the company. We obtained an understanding of the companys IT control environment relevant to the audit and relied on the system generated reports relevant to audit that would materially impact the financial system.

Other Information

(Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Reports Thereon)

The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprise the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance and conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of standalone financial statements , our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appeared to be materially misstated . If, based on the work we performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of other information; we are required to report that fact.

In this connection, we would like to report that the Other Information are not made available to us. Accordingly, we have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind- AS) as specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and

detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation & maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we enclose in the Annexure -1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion , proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, except the possible effects of matter described in basis for qualified opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statement comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 and;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) We have also audited internal financial control over the financial reporting of the Company as on 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the effectiveness of such control is referred in the Annexure 2.

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations as at 31st March, 2023, which would impacts its financial position.

b) The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contract including derivative contracts.

c) As per the information given amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company has been transferred within due date during the year ended 31st March, 2023.

d) i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, during the year no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person (s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, during the year, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clauses (I) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

For Ankush Gupta & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN : 149227W Proprietor Sd/- (Ankush Gupta) Place: Mumbai M. No: 120478 Date: 30.05.2023 UDIN: 23120478BGWCUZ3104

ANNEXURE-1 TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements our report to the members of Comfort Commotrade Ltd., (the Company) for the year ended on March 31, 2023. We report that:-

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on verification of records provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible or both during the year ended on 31st March,2023.

(e) As per the information and explanation provided to us there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory of shares & securities held in dematerialized format has been verified from the relevant statement received from the depository. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable & procedure of verification is appropriate. No material discrepancy is noticed on such verification.

(b) As per the information given and verification of record, company has not availed any working capital facility exceeding by 5 crores from the bank or FI against the current assets of the Company, (except overdraft facility against lien of the FD receipts). Therefore the clause ii(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) a) According the explanation and information given the Company has granted unsecured loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year

A Company has not granted any loans or advances to its any of the subsidiary company during the year.

B Company has granted loans & advances to companies other than subsidiaries of aggregate value of Rs 26 lakhs during the year and there was no outstanding loans recoverable at the end of the year.

b) As per the information provided, terms & conditions of the loans & advances granted to the parties as per clause (B) above were not prime-facie prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c) As per the information and explanation given, the loans granted under clause (B) above were recoverable on demand, hence there was no stipulation made regarding schedule of recovery of principal and interest, however we noticed that the recovery of principal & interest were regular.

d) As per the information and explanation given loans & advances were granted on demand basis, therefore situation of overdue and steps taken for recovery does not arises.

e) As per the information & explanation given, loans granted under clause (B) were not renewed or extended or settled against the fresh loans given.

f) As per the information given loans of aggregate value of Rs 26 lakhs were granted to the related companies as define under section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 1956, during the year which were recoverable on demand without specifying the period of repayment. We have been informed & explained that percentages of related party loans were 100 of total loans granted during the year.

(iv) In our opinion, in respect of loans, investment guarantees, and security if any given, the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with to the extent applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits from the public, within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and Rules framed there under, and therefore reporting under clauses (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As per the explanation and information given by the management, the Company being in the business of Commodity broking, trading in commodity, shares and others & investment, the rules and the guidelines to maintain the cost record as prescribed by the Central Government of India under clause (1) of Section 148 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and as per the records of the Company, the Company is regular

in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except income tax demand payable of Rs 402620 for A.Y. 2014-15, Rs 88280 for A.Y. 2017-18, Rs 1327240 & RS 284290 for A.Y. 2018-19.

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, there are no dues as referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any disputes, except the DDT payable of Rs 395070/- for AY 2014-15 which was already paid but under wrong assessment for which necessary correction is pending.

(viii) As per the information and explanation provided to us and as represented to us, there were no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit procedures, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, no term loans were raised by the Company during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, in our opinion the funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on examination of records, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and therefore reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partially or optionally) during the year and therefore reporting under clause (x)(b) of Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally

accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. We have not been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, all the transactions with the related parties as defined under the Act are in compliance with provisions of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding or subsidiary companies or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and therefore reporting under clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is a not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and therefore reporting under clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and therefore reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of 1,61,86,848/- during the financial year covered by our audit The Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year 2021-22.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us & as referred to in Note No. 35 to the financial statements, there are no unspent amounts towards other than ongoing projects neither of previous financial years nor for the year, and therefore reporting under clause (xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There were no amounts remaining unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to an ongoing project, and therefore reporting under clause (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The Company has only one subsidiary company namely Anjali Tradelink FZE and which is a foreign subsidiary company, which financial information/ statement has been included in the consolidated financial statement. However, the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO)-2020 is not applicable on the foreign subsidiary company, Hence no comment is required on the matter specified in clause 3(xxi) of the said Order on the auditors report of the subsidiary company considered in consolidation.

For Ankush Gupta & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN : 149227W Proprietor Sd/- (Ankush Gupta) Place: Mumbai M. No: 120478 Date: 30.05.2023 UDIN: 23120478BGWCUZ3104

Annexure - 2 to the Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub - section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") of Comfort Commotrade Limited for the FY23

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Comfort Commotrade Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.