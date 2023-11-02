|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Nov 2023
|27 Oct 2023
|COMPUAGE INFOCOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2023 Board Meeting Intimation of Cancellation of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.11.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.