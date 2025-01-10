Computer Point Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.43
3.42
3.41
3.41
Net Worth
33.43
33.42
33.41
33.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
33.43
33.42
33.41
33.41
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.05
0.07
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
32.6
31.24
31.14
32.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.65
7.72
8.14
8.18
Debtor Days
5,63,339.62
Other Current Assets
26.05
23.6
23.23
24.57
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.08
-0.23
-0.17
Cash
0.79
2.13
2.19
0.72
Total Assets
33.44
33.42
33.4
33.4
