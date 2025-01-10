iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Computer Point Ltd Balance Sheet

6.36
(-0.78%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Computer Point Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30

30

30

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.43

3.42

3.41

3.41

Net Worth

33.43

33.42

33.41

33.41

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

33.43

33.42

33.41

33.41

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.05

0.07

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

32.6

31.24

31.14

32.58

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.65

7.72

8.14

8.18

Debtor Days

5,63,339.62

Other Current Assets

26.05

23.6

23.23

24.57

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.08

-0.23

-0.17

Cash

0.79

2.13

2.19

0.72

Total Assets

33.44

33.42

33.4

33.4

Computer Point : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Computer Point Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.