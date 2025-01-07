iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Computer Point Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.6
(1.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Computer Point Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.02

1.97

3.67

yoy growth (%)

-80.14

-98.64

-46.24

-93.75

Raw materials

0

0

-1.95

-3.64

As % of sales

0

0

99.07

99.19

Employee costs

-0.57

-0.59

-0.61

-0.57

As % of sales

10,781.13

2,244.19

31.29

15.68

Other costs

-0.68

-0.89

-1.16

-0.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12,918.86

3,338.95

58.96

24.69

Operating profit

-1.25

-1.46

-1.76

-1.45

OPM

-23,600

-5,483.14

-89.33

-39.57

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.05

-0.08

-0.1

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.29

1.53

1.86

1.57

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-24.59

-18.33

43.7

-65.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.01

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

-53.06

-49.48

218.03

-90.94

NPM

86.79

36.7

0.98

0.16

Computer Point : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Computer Point Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.