|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.02
1.97
3.67
yoy growth (%)
-80.14
-98.64
-46.24
-93.75
Raw materials
0
0
-1.95
-3.64
As % of sales
0
0
99.07
99.19
Employee costs
-0.57
-0.59
-0.61
-0.57
As % of sales
10,781.13
2,244.19
31.29
15.68
Other costs
-0.68
-0.89
-1.16
-0.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12,918.86
3,338.95
58.96
24.69
Operating profit
-1.25
-1.46
-1.76
-1.45
OPM
-23,600
-5,483.14
-89.33
-39.57
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
-0.08
-0.1
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.29
1.53
1.86
1.57
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-24.59
-18.33
43.7
-65.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-53.06
-49.48
218.03
-90.94
NPM
86.79
36.7
0.98
0.16
