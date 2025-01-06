Computer Point Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
-0.08
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.03
0.05
0.02
-4.95
Other operating items
Operating
0
0
-0.03
-5.04
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.16
Free cash flow
0
0
-0.03
-4.88
Equity raised
6.8
6.78
6.74
6.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.01
-0.02
-0.07
0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.81
6.76
6.63
1.94
