SectorTrading
Open₹6.82
Prev. Close₹6.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.76
Day's High₹6.96
Day's Low₹6.43
52 Week's High₹11.63
52 Week's Low₹3.7
Book Value₹11.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.43
3.42
3.41
3.41
Net Worth
33.43
33.42
33.41
33.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.02
1.97
3.67
yoy growth (%)
-80.14
-98.64
-46.24
-93.75
Raw materials
0
0
-1.95
-3.64
As % of sales
0
0
99.07
99.19
Employee costs
-0.57
-0.59
-0.61
-0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
-0.08
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.03
0.05
0.02
-4.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.14
-98.64
-46.24
-93.75
Op profit growth
-14.56
-16.93
21.33
-14.45
EBIT growth
-48.22
-28.78
-24.71
-64.16
Net profit growth
-53.06
-49.48
218.03
-90.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
MOHAN KHA
Independent Director
Nitesh Singh
Independent Director
Priyanka Singh
Independent Director
T Chowdhury
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
B Das
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Computer Point Ltd
Summary
Computer Point Ltd was incorporated on 14th September, 1984. The Company is engaged in imparting IT education to the young aspiring generation.The Company undertook to set up computer retail stores all over India and to set up a software development unit to develop software for the India and export market. The company also started offering computer edducation services under the name of CHIP CLUB. State-of-the-art Modi olivetti personal computer were launched and the company also re-launched spectrum home computers and their own patented brand of Flamingo consumbales through their retail shops. During 1991-92, the company had signed agreements with Ventura Software Inc. U. K. and Logitech, Switzerland for the state-of-the- art products, viz., ventura Desk Top Publishing Software and Mouse Computer peripheral respectively to be published/repacked by the company for on ward disribution in SAARC countries.In November 1991, the Company issued 20,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each as rights at par in proportion 1:1. All were taken up. Another 1,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each were offered to the employees. The company is Indias top and single largest computer chain of the country having elite class of showrooms in the heart of major cities and a large network of 100 outlets nationwide.
Read More
The Computer Point Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Computer Point Ltd is ₹19.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Computer Point Ltd is 0 and 0.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Computer Point Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Computer Point Ltd is ₹3.7 and ₹11.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Computer Point Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.40%, 3 Years at 44.65%, 1 Year at 29.56%, 6 Month at -32.90%, 3 Month at -3.02% and 1 Month at 4.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.