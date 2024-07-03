iifl-logo-icon 1
Computer Point Ltd Share Price

6.56
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open6.82
  • Day's High6.96
  • 52 Wk High11.63
  • Prev. Close6.75
  • Day's Low6.43
  • 52 Wk Low 3.7
  • Turnover (lac)1.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Computer Point Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.82

Prev. Close

6.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.76

Day's High

6.96

Day's Low

6.43

52 Week's High

11.63

52 Week's Low

3.7

Book Value

11.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Computer Point Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Computer Point Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Computer Point Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.82%

Non-Promoter- 4.93%

Institutions: 4.92%

Non-Institutions: 93.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Computer Point Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30

30

30

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.43

3.42

3.41

3.41

Net Worth

33.43

33.42

33.41

33.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.02

1.97

3.67

yoy growth (%)

-80.14

-98.64

-46.24

-93.75

Raw materials

0

0

-1.95

-3.64

As % of sales

0

0

99.07

99.19

Employee costs

-0.57

-0.59

-0.61

-0.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.05

-0.08

-0.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.03

0.05

0.02

-4.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.14

-98.64

-46.24

-93.75

Op profit growth

-14.56

-16.93

21.33

-14.45

EBIT growth

-48.22

-28.78

-24.71

-64.16

Net profit growth

-53.06

-49.48

218.03

-90.94

No Record Found

Computer Point Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Computer Point Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

MOHAN KHA

Independent Director

Nitesh Singh

Independent Director

Priyanka Singh

Independent Director

T Chowdhury

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

B Das

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Computer Point Ltd

Summary

Computer Point Ltd was incorporated on 14th September, 1984. The Company is engaged in imparting IT education to the young aspiring generation.The Company undertook to set up computer retail stores all over India and to set up a software development unit to develop software for the India and export market. The company also started offering computer edducation services under the name of CHIP CLUB. State-of-the-art Modi olivetti personal computer were launched and the company also re-launched spectrum home computers and their own patented brand of Flamingo consumbales through their retail shops. During 1991-92, the company had signed agreements with Ventura Software Inc. U. K. and Logitech, Switzerland for the state-of-the- art products, viz., ventura Desk Top Publishing Software and Mouse Computer peripheral respectively to be published/repacked by the company for on ward disribution in SAARC countries.In November 1991, the Company issued 20,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each as rights at par in proportion 1:1. All were taken up. Another 1,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each were offered to the employees. The company is Indias top and single largest computer chain of the country having elite class of showrooms in the heart of major cities and a large network of 100 outlets nationwide.
Company FAQs

What is the Computer Point Ltd share price today?

The Computer Point Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Computer Point Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Computer Point Ltd is ₹19.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Computer Point Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Computer Point Ltd is 0 and 0.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Computer Point Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Computer Point Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Computer Point Ltd is ₹3.7 and ₹11.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Computer Point Ltd?

Computer Point Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.40%, 3 Years at 44.65%, 1 Year at 29.56%, 6 Month at -32.90%, 3 Month at -3.02% and 1 Month at 4.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Computer Point Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Computer Point Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.83 %
Institutions - 4.93 %
Public - 93.25 %

