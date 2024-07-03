iifl-logo-icon 1
6.13
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:23:00 AM

Computer Point Ltd Summary

Computer Point Ltd was incorporated on 14th September, 1984. The Company is engaged in imparting IT education to the young aspiring generation.The Company undertook to set up computer retail stores all over India and to set up a software development unit to develop software for the India and export market. The company also started offering computer edducation services under the name of CHIP CLUB. State-of-the-art Modi olivetti personal computer were launched and the company also re-launched spectrum home computers and their own patented brand of Flamingo consumbales through their retail shops. During 1991-92, the company had signed agreements with Ventura Software Inc. U. K. and Logitech, Switzerland for the state-of-the- art products, viz., ventura Desk Top Publishing Software and Mouse Computer peripheral respectively to be published/repacked by the company for on ward disribution in SAARC countries.In November 1991, the Company issued 20,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each as rights at par in proportion 1:1. All were taken up. Another 1,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each were offered to the employees. The company is Indias top and single largest computer chain of the country having elite class of showrooms in the heart of major cities and a large network of 100 outlets nationwide.

