TO

THE MEMBERS COMPUTER POINT LIMITED

Your Directors are pleased to present the Thirty Ninth (39th] Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 Total Income 138.53 154.44 Less: Total Expenditure 137.46 153.53 Profit before Taxation 1.07 0.91 Less: Tax Expense 0.25 0.23 Profit for the period 0.82 0.68 Add: Brought forward from previous year (341.66) (315.35) Surplus carried to Balance Sheet (313.84) (314.66)

COMPANY PERFORMANCE

Your Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 under Sections 129, 133 and Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards] Rules, 2015, as amended by the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards] (Amendment] Rules, 2016.

The Companys total income during the year stood at Rs. 138.53 Lakhs, as compared to Rs. 154.44 Lakhs in the previous year. The Companys profit before tax is Rs. 1.07 Lakhs during the year, as compared to Rs. 0.91 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company earned a net profit of Rs. 0.82 Lakhs, as against a net profit of Rs. 0.68 Lakhs in the previous year.

DIVIDEND

In order to maintain a healthy capital adequacy ratio to support long term growth of Company, Directors has not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

AMOUNTS PROPOSED TO CARRY TO THE RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount out of the profit earned to reserve account during the year under review. The entire profit earned during the year under review is being carried forward under Profit & Loss Account.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial year relate and the date of this report.

SIGNIFICANT/MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future.

RISK MANAGEMENT ANDADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Internal Control Systems are commensurate with the nature, size and complexity of its business and ensure proper safeguarding of assets, maintaining proper accounting record and providing reliable financial information. Your Companys Internal Control ensures that all assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected, proper prevention and detection of frauds and errors and all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported appropriately.

Your Company has an adequate system of internal financial controls commensurate with its size and scale of operations, procedures and policies, ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

Such practice provides reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with the applicable legislations. Your Company also monitors through its Internal Audit Team the requirements of processes in order to prevent or timely detect unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys Assets which could have a material effect on the Financial Statements of the Company. The Internal Audit function is responsible to assist the Audit Committee on an independent basis with a complete review of the risk assessments and associated management action plans.

During the year under review, the Internal Financial Control Audit was carried out by the Statutory Auditors, the Report of which is forming part of this Annual Report.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits] Rules, 2014.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under M/s Acharyya Swapan & Co., Chartered Accountant, (Firm Registration No. 325797E] Statutory Auditors of the Company, holds office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment till the conclusion of 40thAnnual General Meeting. Further, they have confirmed their eligibility to the effect that their re-appointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under the Act and that they are not disqualified for re-appointment.

Accordingly, the Board recommends the resolution in relation to appointment of Statutory Auditors, for the approval by the shareholders of the Company.

There is no audit qualification for the year under review.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel] Rules, 2014 the Company had appointed M/s. K Bothra & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice No. 15159], as the Secretarial Auditor.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith as [Annexure-A] to this report.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

As on March 31, 2024 the Company does not have any Subsidiary/Joint Venture/ Associate Companies as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of your Company stands at Rs. 31,00,00,000/- divided into 3,10,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. At present the Issued, Subscribed and Paid Up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 30,00,13,000/- divided into 3,00,01,300 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

a) Particulars of Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption

The Provisions of Section 134(m) of the Act relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption do not apply to this Company as the Company has not carried out any manufacturing activities.

b) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

During the year under review there was no foreign exchange outgo nor was any foreign exchange earned. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Company has a duly constituted Board of Directors which is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, schedules thereto and rules framed there under and also in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 and provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company.

a) Declaration by Independent Directors

All the Independent Directors have given a declaration that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149(6] of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and as per Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements] Regulations,

2015. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfill the conditions of Independence as specified in the Act and the rules made there under.

b) Non-Independent Director

A brief profile of the above Director seeking appointment/re-appointment required as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 will be provided in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company. None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors, as specified in Section 164 (2] of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 14(1] of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors] Rules, 2014

c) Familiarisation Programme

The Independent Directors are familiarised with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc. On appointment, the Independent Director is issued a Letter of Appointment setting out in detail, the terms of appointment, duties, responsibilities and expected time commitments. The Director is also explained in detail the various compliances required from him/her as a Director under the various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015.

d) Changes in Directorship/Key Managerial Personnel during the year

Mr. Biswajit Das (PAN: AVYPD0691B] was appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from April 1, 2023.

Mr. Tapas Chowdhury (DIN: 00398298] was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from January 04, 2024.

The Board places on record their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the assistance and guidance provided by them during their tenure as Directors of the Company.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARDS PERFORMANCE

Your Company understands the requirements of an effective Board Evaluation process and accordingly conducts a Performance Evaluation every year in respect of the following:

i. Board of Directors as a whole;

ii. Committees of the Board of Directors;

iii. Individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board of the Directors.

In compliance with the requirements of the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Listing Regulations and the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by SEBI in January 2017, your Company has carried out a Performance Evaluation for the Board / Committees of the Board / Individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The key objectives of conducting the Board Evaluation were to ensure that the Board and various Committees of the Board have appropriate composition of Directors and they have been functioning collectively to achieve common business goals of your Company. Similarly, the key objective of conducting performance evaluation of the Directors through individual assessment and peer assessment

was to ascertain if the Directors actively participate in Board Meetings and contribute to achieve the common business goal of the Company.

The Directors carry out the aforesaid Performance Evaluation in a confidential manner and provided their feedback. Duly completed feedback were sent to the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman / Chairperson of the respective Committees of the Board for their consideration. The Performance Evaluation feedback of the Chairman was sent to the Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee forwarded their recommendation based on such Performance Evaluation to the Board of Directors. All the criteria of Evaluation as envisaged in the SEBI Circular on Guidance Note on Board Evaluation had been adhered to by your Company.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A total of Six (6] Meetings of the Board of Directors of your Company were held during the year under review. The maximum interval between two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013, and in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015. Details of all Board/Committee Meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Company has constituted/re-constituted various Board level committees in accordance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013. Details of all the Committees along with composition and meetings held during the year under review are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Audit Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report. There have been no instances where the Board has not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The details of this policy are explained and annexed as [Annexure- B] and forms an integral part of this Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company has formulated a codified Whistle Blower Policy incorporating the provisions relating to Vigil Mechanism in terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, in order to encourage Directors and Employees of your Company to escalate to the level of the Audit Committee any issue of concerns impacting and compromising with the interest of your Company and its stakeholders in any way. Your Company is committed to adhere to highest possible standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct and to open communication and to provide necessary safeguards for protection of employees from reprisals or victimisation, for whistle blowing in good faith.

PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your Company is committed to provide and promote a safe, healthy and congenial atmosphere irrespective of gender, caste, creed or social class of the employees. Your Company in its endeavour to provide a safe and healthy work environment for all its employees has developed a policy to ensure zero tolerance towards verbal, physical, psychological conduct of a sexual nature by any employee or stakeholder that directly or indirectly harasses, disrupts or interferes with another employees work performance or creates an intimidating, offensive or hostile environment such that each employee can realize his / her maximum potential.

Your Company has put in place a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment as per The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal] Act, 2013. The Policy is meant to sensitize the employees about their fundamental right to have safe and healthy environment at workplace. As per the Policy, any employee may report his / her complaint to the Audit Committee and to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Your Company affirms that during the year under review adequate access was provided to complainant, if any, who wished to register a complaint under the policy.

During the year, your Company has not received any complaint on sexual harassment.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any Guarantees or Investments or provided security in terms of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review, however the company has given loan to the parties & has complied with the provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Details of such Loans forms part of the notes to the Financial Statements provided in this Annual Report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024 the company has not entered into any related party transactions.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Your Company has always practised sound corporate governance and takes necessary actions at appropriate times for enhancing and meeting stakeholders expectations while continuing to comply with the mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance.

As per Regulation 34(3] read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate confirming compliance is given as [Annexure-C] and forms an integral part of this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 is provided in a separate section as [Annexure-D] and forms an integral part of this Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5] of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or reenactments) for the time being in force], the Directors of your Company confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards and Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s] or re-enactment(s] for the time being in force], have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

ii. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit & loss of the Company for the Financial Year March 31, 2024;

iii. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s] or re-enactment(s] for the time being in force] for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

v. proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by your Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

vi. proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, economic developments in India and other ancillary factor.

APPRECIATION

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation, for the contribution made by the employees at all levels but for whose hard work, and support, your Companys achievements would not have been possible. Your directors also wish to thank its customers, dealers, agents, suppliers, investors and bankers for their continued support and faith reposed in the Company.

FORM NO. MR-3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

(FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024)

To,

The Members,

COMPUTER POINT LIMITED (CIN- L72200WB1984PLC152180)

1/1B UPPER WOOD STREET KOLKATA 700017

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by COMPUTER POINT LIMITED (hereinafter called the "Company") (CIN: L72200WB1984PLC152180) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon;

Based on our Verification of Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering 1stApril, 2023 to 31stMarch, 2024 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and Compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter;

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the audit period 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made there under;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings; (Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit period under review)

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act): -

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018; ;(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021;(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)

(f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021; ;(Not Applicable as the Company has not issued any debt securities during the Audit Period)

(g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client; (Not Applicable as the Company is not Registrar to an issue and Share Transfer Agent during the financial year)

(h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021; ;(Not Applicable as the Company has not delisted its equity shares from any stock exchange during the Audit Period)

(i) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018;(Not Applicable as the Company has not bought back any of its securities during the Audit Period)

(j) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories & Participants) Regulations, 2018 (To the extent applicable);

(k) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Investor Protection and Education Fund) Regulations, 2009;

(vi) We have relied on the representation made by the Company and its Officers for systems and mechanism formed by the Company for compliances under other applicable Acts, Laws and Regulations to the Company.

We are of the opinion that the management has complied with the following laws specifically applicable to the Company: -

(a) Income Tax Act, 1961

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of followings:

1.Secretarial Standards with respect to meetings of Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India;

2.Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 "SEBI (LODR)".

During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above except the following:

1. Few ROC Forms was filled with additional fees.

2. There was two times delay in submitting Quarterly Corporate Governance Report, and Quarterly Share Holding Pattern with Bombay Stock Exchange.

3. During The Year Miss Sushmita Roy (Company Secretary) has resigned from the post of company secretary for which intimation was not given to Bombay Stock Exchange.

4. One Independent Director (Tapas Chowdhury) was appointed during the year who has not cleared the IICA Independent Directors Examination.

5. Fines Were levied from time to time from Bombay Stock Exchange for which company has requested for waiver of fines, reply from Bombay Stock Exchange is awaited till the time of report.

6. Annual Listing fees for BSE, CDSL and NSDL for The Year 20234-2024 has not been paid till the date of Report.

7. No Internal Auditor was appointed for the Year Under Review.

We further report that

• The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with the proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. There were changes in the Composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review and the composition of Board of Directors of the Company is in line with the provision of The Companies Act, 2013;

• Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting;

• As per the minutes of the Board duly recorded and signed by Chairman, the decisions of the Board were with requisite majority.

• The agenda items are deliberated before passing the same and the views / observations made by the Directors are recorded in the minutes.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations, and guidelines.

ANNEXURE - B DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION POLICY NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY PREAMBLE

The Board of Directors of "Computer Point Limited" ("the Company"] had constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee consisting of three (3] Directors, of which all are Independent Directors.

OBJECTIVE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and this Policy shall be in compliance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read along with the applicable rules thereto. The key objectives of the Committee would be:

a] To guide the Board in relation to appointment and removal of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management.

b] To evaluate the performance of the members of the Board and provide necessary report to the Board for further evaluation of the Board.

c] To recommend to the Board on Remuneration payable to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management.

d] To provide to Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management reward linked directly to their effort, performance, dedication and achievement relating to the Companys operations.

e] To retain, motivate and promote talent and to ensure long term sustainability of talented managerial persons and create competitive advantage.

f] To devise a policy on Board diversity

g] To develop a succession plan for the Board and to regularly review the plan.

1. DEFINITIONS

a] "Act" means the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under, as amended from time to time.

b] "Board" means Board of Directors of the Company.

c] "Directors" mean Directors of the Company.

d] "Key Managerial Personnel" means

i. Chief Executive Officer or the Managing Director or the Manager;

ii. Whole-time director;

iii. Chief Financial Officer;

iv. Company Secretary; and

v. Such other officer as may be prescribed.

e] "Senior Management" means personnel of the company who are members of its core management team excluding the Board of Directors including Functional Heads.

f] "Independent Director":- As provided under Section 149(6] of the Companies Act, 2013. Independent Director shall mean a non-executive director, other than a managing director or a whole-time director or a nominee director of the Company:

i. who, in the opinion of the Board, is a person of integrity and possesses relevant expertise and experience;

ii. a] who is or was not a promoter of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company;

b] who is not related to promoters or directors in the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company;

iii. who has or had no pecuniary relationship with the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company, or their promoters, or directors, during the two immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year;

iv. none of whose relatives has or had pecuniary relationship or transaction with the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company, or their promoters, or directors, amounting to two per cent or more of its gross turnover or total income or fifty lakh rupees or such higher amount as may be prescribed, whichever is lower, during the two immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year; -

v. who, neither himself nor any of his relatives-

a] holds or has held the position of a key managerial personnel or is or has been employee of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed;

b] is or has been an employee or proprietor or a partner, in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed, of -

• a firm of auditors or company secretaries in practice or cost auditors of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company; or

• any legal or a consulting firm that has or had any transaction with company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company amounting to ten per cent. or more of the gross turnover of such firm;

c] holds together with his relatives two percent or more of the total voting power of the company; or

d] is a Chief Executive or director, by whatever name called, of any non-profit organisation that receives twenty-five percent or more of its receipts from the company, any of its promoters, directors or its holding, subsidiary or associate company or that holds two per cent. or more of the total voting power of the company; or

e] who possesses such other qualifications as may be prescribed.

2. ROLE OF COMMITTEE

a) Matters to be dealt with, perused and recommended to the Board by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Committee shall:

i. Formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a

director.

ii. Identify persons who are qualified to become Director and persons who may be appointed in Key

Managerial and Senior Management positions in accordance with the criteria laid down in this policy.

iii. Recommend to the Board, appointment and removal of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel.

b) Policy for appointment and removal of Director, KMP and Senior Management

i. Appointment criteria and qualifications

• The Committee shall identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director, KMP or at Senior Management level and recommend to the Board his / her appointment.

• A person should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he / she is considered for appointment. The Committee has discretion to decide whether qualification, expertise and experience possessed by a person is sufficient / satisfactory for the concerned position.

• The Company shall not appoint or continue the employment of any person as Whole-time Director who has attained the age of seventy years. Provided that the term of the person holding this position may be extended beyond the age of seventy years with the approval of shareholders by passing a special resolution based on the explanatory statement annexed to the notice for such motion indicating the justification for extension of appointment beyond seventy years.

ii. Term / Tenure

• Managing Director/Whole-time Director: The Company shall appoint or re-appoint any person as its Executive Chairman, Managing Director or Whole Time Director for a term not exceeding five years at a time. No re-appointment shall be made earlier than one year before the expiry of term.

• Independent Director: An Independent Director shall hold office for a term up to five consecutive years on the Board of the Company and will be eligible for re-appointment on passing of a special resolution by the Company and disclosure of such appointment in the Boards report.

• No Independent Director shall hold office for more than two consecutive terms, but such Independent Director shall be eligible for appointment after expiry of three years of ceasing to become an Independent Director. Provided that an Independent Director shall not, during the said period of three years, be appointed in or be associated with the Company in any other capacity, either directly or indirectly.

• At the time of appointment of Independent Director, it should be ensured that number of Boards on which such Independent Director serves is restricted to seven listed companies as an Independent Director and three listed companies as an Independent Director in case such person is serving as a Whole-time Director of a listed company or such other number as may be prescribed under the Act and Listing Agreement, from time to time.

iii. Evaluation

The Committee shall carry out evaluation of performance of every Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel at regular interval (yearly). The following criteria are to be followed for reviewing the directors performance:

a. Accomplishment of the organizations mission, objectives and strategic results for which the Executive Director is responsible.

b. Ensuring that the Board is well informed on issues affecting the continuing relevance of the mission and the performance and reputation of the Company.

c. Adequacy of processes which monitor business performance, Board member interaction with management, adequacy of Board knowledge, adequacy of business strategy, Board being informed, evaluation process for executives and Director.

d. Appropriateness of balance and mix of skills, size of Board, contribution of individual Board members, adequacy of performance feedback to Board members, adequacy of procedures dealing with inadequate performance by a Board member.

e. Boards effectiveness in use of time, whether Board allowed sufficient opportunity to adequately assess management performance.

f. Working relationship between chairman and chief executive officer, segregation of duties between Board and management, ability of Directors to express views to each other and to management in a constructive manner, adequacy of Board discussions and management of divergent views.

g. The evaluation will take annually as per the requirement of law and Listing Agreement. The performance evaluation will typically address activities, events and accomplishments that took place during the most recently completed fiscal year.

iv. Removal

Due to reasons for any disqualification mentioned in the Act or under any other applicable Act, rules and regulations there under, the Committee may recommend, to the Board with reasons recorded in writing, removal of a Director, KMP or Senior Management Personnel subject to the provisions and compliance of the said Act, rules and regulations.

v. Retirement

The Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel shall retire as per the applicable provisions of the Act and the prevailing policy of the Company. The Board will have the discretion to retain the Director, KMP, Senior Management Personnel in the same position/ remuneration or otherwise even after attaining the retirement age, for the benefit of the Company.

c) Policy relating to the Remuneration for the Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel

i. General:

• The remuneration / compensation / commission etc. to the Whole-time Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel will be determined by the Committee and recommended to the Board for approval. The remuneration / compensation / commission etc. shall be subject to the prior/post approval of the shareholders of the Company and Central Government, wherever required.

• The remuneration and commission to be paid to the Whole-time Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel shall be in accordance with the percentage / slabs / conditions laid down in the Articles of Association of the Company and as per the provisions of the Act.

• Increments to the existing remuneration/ compensation structure may be recommended by the Committee to the Board which should be within the slabs approved by the Shareholders in the case of Whole-time Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel.

• Where any insurance is taken by the Company on behalf of its Whole-time Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, the Company Secretary and any other employees for indemnifying them against any liability, the premium paid on such insurance shall not be treated as part of the remuneration payable to any such personnel. Provided that if such person is proved to be guilty, the premium paid on such insurance shall be treated as part of the remuneration.

ii. Remuneration to Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel:

• Fixed pay:

The Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel shall be eligible for a monthly remuneration as may be approved by the Board on the recommendation of the Committee. The breakup of the pay scale

and quantum of perquisites including, employers contribution to P.F, pension scheme, medical expenses, club fees etc. shall be decided and approved by the Board/ the Person authorized by the Board on the recommendation of the Committee and approved by the shareholders and Central Government, wherever required.

• Minimum Remuneration:

If, in any financial year, the Company has no profits or its profits are inadequate, the Company shall pay remuneration to its Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel in accordance with the provisions of Schedule V of the Act and if it is not able to comply with such provisions, with the previous approval of the Central Government.

• Provisions for excess remuneration:

If any Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel draws or receives, directly or indirectly by way of remuneration any such sums in excess of the limits prescribed under the Act or without the prior sanction of the Central Government, where required, he / she shall refund such sums to the Company and until such sum is refunded, hold it in trust for the Company. The Company shall not waive recovery of such sum refundable to it unless permitted by the Central Government.

iii. Remuneration to Non- Executive / Independent Director:

• Remuneration / Commission:

The remuneration / commission shall be fixed as per the slabs and conditions mentioned in the Articles of Association of the Company and the Act.

• Sitting Fees:

The Non- Executive / Independent Director may receive remuneration by way of fees for attending meetings of Board or Committee thereof. Provided that the amount of such fees shall not exceed Rupees One Lac per meeting of the Board or Committee or such amount as may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time.

• Commission:

Commission may be paid within the monetary limit approved by shareholders, subject to the limit not exceeding 1% of the profits of the Company computed as per the applicable provisions of the Act.

• Stock Options:

An Independent Director shall not be entitled to any stock option of the Company.

3. MEMBERSHIP

a) The Committee shall consist of a minimum 3 directors, majority of them being independent.

b) Minimum two (2) members, one of which must be an Independent Director, shall constitute a quorum for the Committee meeting.

c) Membership of the Committee shall be disclosed in the Annual Report.

d) Term of the Committee shall be continued unless terminated by the Board of Directors.

4. CHAIRPERSON

a] Chairperson of the Committee shall be an Independent Director.

b] Chairperson of the Company may be appointed as a member of the Committee but shall not be a Chairman of the Committee.

c] In the absence of the Chairperson, the members of the Committee present at the meeting shall choose one amongst them to act as Chairperson.

d] Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting should be present at the Annual General Meeting or may nominate some other member to answer the shareholders queries.

5. FREQUENCY OF MEETINGS

The meeting of the Committee shall be held at such regular intervals as may be required.

6. COMMITTEE MEMBERS INTERESTS

a] A member of the Committee is not entitled to be present when his or her own remuneration is discussed at a meeting or when his or her performance is being evaluated.

b] The Committee may invite such executives, as it considers appropriate, to be present at the meetings of the Committee.

7. SECRETARY

The Company Secretary of the Company shall act as Secretary of the Committee.

8. VOTING

a] Matters arising for determination at Committee meetings shall be decided by a majority of votes of Members present and voting and any such decision shall for all purposes be deemed a decision of the Committee.

b] In the case of equality of votes, the Chairman of the meeting will have a casting vote.

9. NOMINATION DUTIES

The duties of the Committee in relation to nomination matters include:

a] Ensuring that there is an appropriate induction in place for new Directors and members of Senior Management and reviewing its effectiveness;

b] Ensuring that on appointment to the Board, Non-Executive Directors receive a formal letter of appointment in accordance with the Guidelines provided under the Act;

c] Identifying and recommending Directors who are to be put forward for retirement by rotation.

d] Determining the appropriate size, diversity and composition of the Board;

e] Setting a formal and transparent procedure for selecting new Directors for appointment to the Board;

f] Developing a succession plan for the Board and Senior Management and regularly reviewing the plan;

g] Evaluating the performance of the Board members and Senior Management in the context of the Companys performance from business and compliance perspective;

h] Making recommendations to the Board concerning any matters relating to the continuation in office of any Director at any time including the suspension or termination of service of an Executive Director as an employee of the Company subject to the provision of the law and their service contract.

i) Delegating any of its powers to one or more of its members or the Secretary of the Committee;

j) Recommend any necessary changes to the Board; and

k) Considering any other matters, as may be requested by the Board.

10. REMUNERATION DUTIES

The duties of the Committee in relation to remuneration matters include:

a) To consider and determine the Remuneration Policy, based on the performance and also bearing in mind that the remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract retain and motivate members of the Board and such other factors as the Committee shall deem appropriate.

b) To approve the remuneration of the Senior Management including key managerial personnel of the Company maintaining a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company.

c) To delegate any of its powers to one or more of its members or the Secretary of the Committee.

d) To consider any other matters as may be requested by the Board.

e) Professional indemnity and liability insurance for Directors and senior management.

11. MINUTES OF COMMITTEE MEETING

Proceedings of all meetings must be minted and signed by the Chairman of the Committee at the subsequent meeting. Minutes of the Committee meetings will be tabled at the subsequent Board and Committee meeting.

12. AMENDMENT(S)/MODIFICATION(S)

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee will review and may amend/modify this policy from time to time.