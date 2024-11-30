iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Computer Point Ltd Board Meeting

6.53
(2.19%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:28:00 AM

Computer Point CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Nov 202428 Nov 2024
COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING ISC SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 30.11.2024 @ 11.30 AM TO CONSIDER RESIGNATION OF NITESH SINGH AS INDEPPNDENT DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF DEEPAK KUMAR VARMA SUBJECT TO APPROVAL FORM SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH EGM
Board Meeting14 Nov 202412 Nov 2024
COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 14.11.2024 FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS FIND ATTACHED FINANCIAL UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR SEPTEMBER 30,2024 ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 09/09/2024 AT 11.30 AM TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE NOTICE OF AGM AND OTHER BUSINESS WITH THE PERMISSION OF CHAIR. THE BOARD AT THE MEETING APPROVED THE NOTICE CALLING AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve FIND ATTACHED INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 14TH AUGUST TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE UNAUDIGTED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR JUNE QUARTER 2024 FIND ATTACHED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 ,2024 BOARD MEETING COMMENCED AT 10.30 AM AND CONCLUDED AT 12.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202427 May 2024
COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 30TH MAY AT 4PM TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 312024 ALONG WITH AUDITORS REPORT THEREON. WE SHALL INTIMATE THE OUTCOME POST BM FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve CONSIDERING UNAUDITED QUARTERLY RESULTS FRO DECEMBER 2023 RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Computer Point: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Computer Point Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.