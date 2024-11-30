Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024

COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING ISC SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 30.11.2024 @ 11.30 AM TO CONSIDER RESIGNATION OF NITESH SINGH AS INDEPPNDENT DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF DEEPAK KUMAR VARMA SUBJECT TO APPROVAL FORM SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH EGM

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 14.11.2024 FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS FIND ATTACHED FINANCIAL UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR SEPTEMBER 30,2024 ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 09/09/2024 AT 11.30 AM TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE NOTICE OF AGM AND OTHER BUSINESS WITH THE PERMISSION OF CHAIR. THE BOARD AT THE MEETING APPROVED THE NOTICE CALLING AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve FIND ATTACHED INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 14TH AUGUST TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE UNAUDIGTED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR JUNE QUARTER 2024 FIND ATTACHED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 ,2024 BOARD MEETING COMMENCED AT 10.30 AM AND CONCLUDED AT 12.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 27 May 2024

COMPUTER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 30TH MAY AT 4PM TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 312024 ALONG WITH AUDITORS REPORT THEREON. WE SHALL INTIMATE THE OUTCOME POST BM FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024