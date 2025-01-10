iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.25

2.25

2.25

2.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.34

1.82

1.56

1.49

Net Worth

4.59

4.07

3.81

3.74

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0.15

0.15

0.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.62

4.22

3.96

3.95

Fixed Assets

2.49

1.7

1.78

1.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.53

0.07

0.02

0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.02

0.04

Debtor Days

75.15

Other Current Assets

0.42

0.93

0.96

0.88

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

Creditor Days

93.94

Other Current Liabilities

-0.95

-0.82

-0.92

-0.86

Cash

2.66

2.44

2.16

2.07

Total Assets

4.62

4.22

3.96

3.94

