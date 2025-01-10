Continental Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.25
2.25
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.34
1.82
1.56
1.49
Net Worth
4.59
4.07
3.81
3.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0.15
0.15
0.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.62
4.22
3.96
3.95
Fixed Assets
2.49
1.7
1.78
1.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.53
0.07
0.02
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.02
0.04
Debtor Days
75.15
Other Current Assets
0.42
0.93
0.96
0.88
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
Creditor Days
93.94
Other Current Liabilities
-0.95
-0.82
-0.92
-0.86
Cash
2.66
2.44
2.16
2.07
Total Assets
4.62
4.22
3.96
3.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.