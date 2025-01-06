Continental Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.16
0.15
0.05
0.05
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.08
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
0.18
2.05
-0.04
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
0.23
2.04
-0.07
0.03
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.24
0.01
-1.12
Free cash flow
0.24
2.28
-0.06
-1.08
Equity raised
2.67
3.04
1
0.91
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.06
0.13
0
-0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.98
5.45
0.94
-0.2
