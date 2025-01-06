iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

90.25
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Continental Chemicals Ltd

Cont. Chemicals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.16

0.15

0.05

0.05

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.08

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

0.18

2.05

-0.04

0.06

Other operating items

Operating

0.23

2.04

-0.07

0.03

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.24

0.01

-1.12

Free cash flow

0.24

2.28

-0.06

-1.08

Equity raised

2.67

3.04

1

0.91

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.06

0.13

0

-0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.98

5.45

0.94

-0.2

