Summary

Continental Chemicals Limited was established in 1984 as a Public Limited Company. The Company started manufacturing activities in 1985 for the erstwhile Soviet Union to whom over five million tons of soaps and detergents were exported, and for various units of the Govt. of India including Ministry of Defence, Indian Railways, Indian Air Force, were the major buyers. CCL since 1993 i.e. after the disintegration of Soviet Union has manufactured soaps for various multinationals including Lever Brothers, Modi group and DCM Group of Companies.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Computer Programming, consultancy and related activities. Established in 1997, the Company has progressed to provide software and hosting solutions to full consultancy, sales and training with an integrated approach and serves a large number of clients and providing its services for their shows in US, UK, Europe, Africa, Middle East, India, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Our offices are located in London, UK, New Delhi India, Melbourne Australia and Delaware USA.However after the disintegration of Soviet Union, the Company started the Software development in the year, 1998. The Companys event solutions package offers the online solutions following Event Websites with Complete CMS; Online Manual; Awards Websites with Dynamic Judging and Call for papers; Mobile Apps & Mobile Websites; Conference Management System and Interactive Floor plans and Events Route Planner.

