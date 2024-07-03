Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹86
Prev. Close₹86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹86
Day's Low₹82
52 Week's High₹119.99
52 Week's Low₹64.65
Book Value₹21.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.44
P/E44.33
EPS1.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.25
2.25
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.34
1.82
1.56
1.49
Net Worth
4.59
4.07
3.81
3.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.19
0.31
0.61
0.59
yoy growth (%)
-37.79
-48.88
2.4
21.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.6
-0.43
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.16
0.15
0.05
0.05
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.08
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
0.18
2.05
-0.04
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.79
-48.88
2.4
21.53
Op profit growth
-18.15
138.49
-6.92
12.53
EBIT growth
0.82
225.61
1.7
-61.33
Net profit growth
83.78
130.48
-11.78
-71.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Naresh K Chibba
Non Executive Director
Sunaina Chibba
Non Executive Director
Aditya Vikram Chibba
Independent Director
Raghav Nathani
Independent Director
Gaurav Sachdeva
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Dhawan
Reports by Continental Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Continental Chemicals Limited was established in 1984 as a Public Limited Company. The Company started manufacturing activities in 1985 for the erstwhile Soviet Union to whom over five million tons of soaps and detergents were exported, and for various units of the Govt. of India including Ministry of Defence, Indian Railways, Indian Air Force, were the major buyers. CCL since 1993 i.e. after the disintegration of Soviet Union has manufactured soaps for various multinationals including Lever Brothers, Modi group and DCM Group of Companies.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Computer Programming, consultancy and related activities. Established in 1997, the Company has progressed to provide software and hosting solutions to full consultancy, sales and training with an integrated approach and serves a large number of clients and providing its services for their shows in US, UK, Europe, Africa, Middle East, India, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Our offices are located in London, UK, New Delhi India, Melbourne Australia and Delaware USA.However after the disintegration of Soviet Union, the Company started the Software development in the year, 1998. The Companys event solutions package offers the online solutions following Event Websites with Complete CMS; Online Manual; Awards Websites with Dynamic Judging and Call for papers; Mobile Apps & Mobile Websites; Conference Management System and Interactive Floor plans and Events Route Planner.
The Continental Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Continental Chemicals Ltd is ₹18.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Continental Chemicals Ltd is 44.33 and 4.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Continental Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Continental Chemicals Ltd is ₹64.65 and ₹119.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Continental Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.80%, 3 Years at -21.05%, 1 Year at 19.44%, 6 Month at 17.47%, 3 Month at 9.86% and 1 Month at 9.92%.
