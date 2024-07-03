iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Chemicals Ltd Share Price

82
(-4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:15:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Continental Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

86

Prev. Close

86

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

86

Day's Low

82

52 Week's High

119.99

52 Week's Low

64.65

Book Value

21.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.44

P/E

44.33

EPS

1.94

Divi. Yield

0

Continental Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Continental Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Continental Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.57%

Foreign: 61.57%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Continental Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.25

2.25

2.25

2.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.34

1.82

1.56

1.49

Net Worth

4.59

4.07

3.81

3.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.19

0.31

0.61

0.59

yoy growth (%)

-37.79

-48.88

2.4

21.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.6

-0.43

-0.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.16

0.15

0.05

0.05

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.08

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

0.18

2.05

-0.04

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.79

-48.88

2.4

21.53

Op profit growth

-18.15

138.49

-6.92

12.53

EBIT growth

0.82

225.61

1.7

-61.33

Net profit growth

83.78

130.48

-11.78

-71.25

No Record Found

Continental Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Continental Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Naresh K Chibba

Non Executive Director

Sunaina Chibba

Non Executive Director

Aditya Vikram Chibba

Independent Director

Raghav Nathani

Independent Director

Gaurav Sachdeva

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Dhawan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Continental Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Continental Chemicals Limited was established in 1984 as a Public Limited Company. The Company started manufacturing activities in 1985 for the erstwhile Soviet Union to whom over five million tons of soaps and detergents were exported, and for various units of the Govt. of India including Ministry of Defence, Indian Railways, Indian Air Force, were the major buyers. CCL since 1993 i.e. after the disintegration of Soviet Union has manufactured soaps for various multinationals including Lever Brothers, Modi group and DCM Group of Companies.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Computer Programming, consultancy and related activities. Established in 1997, the Company has progressed to provide software and hosting solutions to full consultancy, sales and training with an integrated approach and serves a large number of clients and providing its services for their shows in US, UK, Europe, Africa, Middle East, India, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Our offices are located in London, UK, New Delhi India, Melbourne Australia and Delaware USA.However after the disintegration of Soviet Union, the Company started the Software development in the year, 1998. The Companys event solutions package offers the online solutions following Event Websites with Complete CMS; Online Manual; Awards Websites with Dynamic Judging and Call for papers; Mobile Apps & Mobile Websites; Conference Management System and Interactive Floor plans and Events Route Planner.
Company FAQs

What is the Continental Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Continental Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Continental Chemicals Ltd is ₹18.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Continental Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Continental Chemicals Ltd is 44.33 and 4.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Continental Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Continental Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Continental Chemicals Ltd is ₹64.65 and ₹119.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Continental Chemicals Ltd?

Continental Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.80%, 3 Years at -21.05%, 1 Year at 19.44%, 6 Month at 17.47%, 3 Month at 9.86% and 1 Month at 9.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Continental Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Continental Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.42 %

