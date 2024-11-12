Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

CONTINENTAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER FILE ATTACHED AS PER THE FILE ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

CONTINENTAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INFORMATION AS PER THE FILE ATTACHED AS PER THE FILE ATTACHED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

CONTINENTAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Information as per attached File. As per the File attached. As per the File attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

CONTINENTAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Friday 9TH August 2024 at 4:15 P.M. Through V.C. pursuant to Reg. 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 : Dear Sir/Madam With reference to the captioned subject cited above and pursuant to Reg. 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 you are hereby intimated that the Board meeting will be held on Friday 09.08.2024 at 04:15 PM via video conference to 1. Consider and take on record the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results with Limited review report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. any other matter with the permission of the Board. Please take the same on your records. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company, Continental Chemicals Limited, in their board meeting held on Friday, 09.08.2024 which started at 4:15 P.M. and concluded at 4:40 P.M. through Video Conferencing considered and approved the following matters: A) The Board of Directors approved the Unaudited financial results and limited review report for the 01st quarter ended on 30TH June 2024. B) Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board took note on quarterly compliances done for the 01st quarter ended on 30th June 2024. This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

CONTINENTAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 17.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

CONTINENTAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Information as per attached document Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company, Continental Chemicals Limited, in their board meeting held on Friday, 09.02.2024 which started at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:45 P.M. through Video Conferencing Considered and took on record the appointment of M/s B S Goyal & Co. (B S Goyal, Proprietor, FCS: - 4204, CP NO:- 2915) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Information as per attached document. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024