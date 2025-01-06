Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.19
0.31
0.61
0.59
yoy growth (%)
-37.79
-48.88
2.4
21.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.6
-0.43
-0.53
As % of sales
221.73
194.39
70.41
89.4
Other costs
-0.24
-0.29
-0.42
-0.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
125.63
93.61
69.88
54.92
Operating profit
-0.48
-0.58
-0.24
-0.26
OPM
-247.37
-188
-40.29
-44.33
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.04
0
0
Other income
0.77
0.87
0.37
0.39
Profit before tax
0.16
0.15
0.05
0.05
Taxes
-0.02
-0.08
-0.02
-0.01
Tax rate
-13.61
-50.77
-40.34
-28.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.14
0.07
0.03
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.14
0.07
0.03
0.03
yoy growth (%)
83.78
130.48
-11.78
-71.25
NPM
73.82
24.98
5.54
6.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.