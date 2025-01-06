iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

90.25
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.19

0.31

0.61

0.59

yoy growth (%)

-37.79

-48.88

2.4

21.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.6

-0.43

-0.53

As % of sales

221.73

194.39

70.41

89.4

Other costs

-0.24

-0.29

-0.42

-0.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

125.63

93.61

69.88

54.92

Operating profit

-0.48

-0.58

-0.24

-0.26

OPM

-247.37

-188

-40.29

-44.33

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.04

0

0

Other income

0.77

0.87

0.37

0.39

Profit before tax

0.16

0.15

0.05

0.05

Taxes

-0.02

-0.08

-0.02

-0.01

Tax rate

-13.61

-50.77

-40.34

-28.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.14

0.07

0.03

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.14

0.07

0.03

0.03

yoy growth (%)

83.78

130.48

-11.78

-71.25

NPM

73.82

24.98

5.54

6.43

