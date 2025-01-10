Continental Controls Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.15
6.15
6.15
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.09
-3.78
-2.04
-1.69
Net Worth
2.06
2.37
4.11
4.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0
2.73
4.85
4.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.15
0.2
0.2
Total Liabilities
2.06
5.25
9.16
8.84
Fixed Assets
0
4.14
4.99
5.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.7
0.79
3.82
2.38
Inventories
0
1.23
2.36
2.68
Inventory Days
161.88
Sundry Debtors
0
0.68
3.35
1.46
Debtor Days
88.19
Other Current Assets
0.74
0.37
0.55
0.71
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-1.44
-2.29
-2.27
Creditor Days
137.12
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.05
-0.15
-0.2
Cash
1.35
0.31
0.35
0.6
Total Assets
2.05
5.24
9.16
8.84
