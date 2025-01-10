iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Controls Ltd Balance Sheet

11.27
(-4.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.15

6.15

6.15

6.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.09

-3.78

-2.04

-1.69

Net Worth

2.06

2.37

4.11

4.46

Minority Interest

Debt

0

2.73

4.85

4.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.15

0.2

0.2

Total Liabilities

2.06

5.25

9.16

8.84

Fixed Assets

0

4.14

4.99

5.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.7

0.79

3.82

2.38

Inventories

0

1.23

2.36

2.68

Inventory Days

161.88

Sundry Debtors

0

0.68

3.35

1.46

Debtor Days

88.19

Other Current Assets

0.74

0.37

0.55

0.71

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-1.44

-2.29

-2.27

Creditor Days

137.12

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.05

-0.15

-0.2

Cash

1.35

0.31

0.35

0.6

Total Assets

2.05

5.24

9.16

8.84

