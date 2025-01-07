Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.04
6.29
4.64
4.86
yoy growth (%)
-3.94
35.34
-4.39
0.95
Raw materials
-3.78
-3.87
-2.17
-2.47
As % of sales
62.6
61.58
46.72
50.96
Employee costs
-0.55
-0.53
-0.53
-0.56
As % of sales
9.2
8.58
11.54
11.6
Other costs
-1.47
-1.73
-1.88
-1.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.38
27.53
40.54
27.09
Operating profit
0.22
0.14
0.05
0.5
OPM
3.8
2.3
1.18
10.33
Depreciation
0
-0.83
-0.69
-0.34
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.4
-0.13
-0.03
Other income
0.08
0.23
0.09
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.86
-0.68
0.18
Taxes
0
0
-0.1
-0.08
Tax rate
0
0
15.09
-44.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.12
-0.86
-0.79
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.12
-0.86
-0.79
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-85.93
9.01
-888.06
-49.54
NPM
-2
-13.71
-17.02
2.06
