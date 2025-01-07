iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Continental Controls Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.67
(-4.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Continental Controls Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.04

6.29

4.64

4.86

yoy growth (%)

-3.94

35.34

-4.39

0.95

Raw materials

-3.78

-3.87

-2.17

-2.47

As % of sales

62.6

61.58

46.72

50.96

Employee costs

-0.55

-0.53

-0.53

-0.56

As % of sales

9.2

8.58

11.54

11.6

Other costs

-1.47

-1.73

-1.88

-1.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.38

27.53

40.54

27.09

Operating profit

0.22

0.14

0.05

0.5

OPM

3.8

2.3

1.18

10.33

Depreciation

0

-0.83

-0.69

-0.34

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.4

-0.13

-0.03

Other income

0.08

0.23

0.09

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.12

-0.86

-0.68

0.18

Taxes

0

0

-0.1

-0.08

Tax rate

0

0

15.09

-44.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.12

-0.86

-0.79

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.12

-0.86

-0.79

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-85.93

9.01

-888.06

-49.54

NPM

-2

-13.71

-17.02

2.06

Cont. Controls : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Continental Controls Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.