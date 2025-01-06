iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Controls Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.33
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025

Cont. Controls FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.12

-0.86

-0.68

0.18

Depreciation

0

-0.83

-0.69

-0.34

Tax paid

0

0

-0.1

-0.08

Working capital

-0.86

-0.27

-1.24

2.01

Other operating items

Operating

-0.98

-1.97

-2.72

1.76

Capital expenditure

1.31

0.07

5.74

0.28

Free cash flow

0.32

-1.9

3.01

2.04

Equity raised

-2.33

0.9

3.2

4.29

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.81

-0.42

2.82

1.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.79

-1.41

9.03

7.57

