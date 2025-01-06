Continental Controls Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.86
-0.68
0.18
Depreciation
0
-0.83
-0.69
-0.34
Tax paid
0
0
-0.1
-0.08
Working capital
-0.86
-0.27
-1.24
2.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.98
-1.97
-2.72
1.76
Capital expenditure
1.31
0.07
5.74
0.28
Free cash flow
0.32
-1.9
3.01
2.04
Equity raised
-2.33
0.9
3.2
4.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.81
-0.42
2.82
1.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.79
-1.41
9.03
7.57
