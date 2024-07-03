Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹13.33
Prev. Close₹12.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.48
Day's High₹13.33
Day's Low₹13.3
52 Week's High₹18.46
52 Week's Low₹5.81
Book Value₹3.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.19
P/E423.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.15
6.15
6.15
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.09
-3.78
-2.04
-1.69
Net Worth
2.06
2.37
4.11
4.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.04
6.29
4.64
4.86
yoy growth (%)
-3.94
35.34
-4.39
0.95
Raw materials
-3.78
-3.87
-2.17
-2.47
As % of sales
62.6
61.58
46.72
50.96
Employee costs
-0.55
-0.53
-0.53
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.86
-0.68
0.18
Depreciation
0
-0.83
-0.69
-0.34
Tax paid
0
0
-0.1
-0.08
Working capital
-0.86
-0.27
-1.24
2.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.94
35.34
-4.39
0.95
Op profit growth
58.79
162.93
-89.04
-13.16
EBIT growth
-169.32
-16.58
-350.33
-15.7
Net profit growth
-85.93
9.01
-888.06
-49.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Navin G Thakkar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Samir N Thakkar
Executive Director & CFO
Amit N Thakkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pradeep C Gaglani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Harish S Thakkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kanaiyalal S Thakkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Keta Rajesh Poojara
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Continental Controls Ltd
Summary
Continental Controls Limited, promoted by Navin Gordhandas Thakkar, Sarojben N Thakkar and Samir N Thakkar is into manufacture of Thermal Overload Protectors which are widely used in industries like consumer electronics, domestic appliances, refrigeration and engineering industries. Later the company has diversified into Software business.CCL incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.95 has taken over the partnership firm in April 1993. CCLs manufacturing facility is located at Silvassa to manufactre Thermal Overload Protectors was set up with technical knowhow from Ingenieur- Buero Sarzaeim, Germany. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance this project. The commercial production of Overload Protectors was commenced in 1996-97. During 1999-2000, the Company has diversified into the business of Software Development. on 15th December 1999, the Company made an additional allotment of 30,00,000 equity shares on preferential allotment basis.In January 2004,the company has merged into itself the entire undertaking and business of Continental Softech Ltd(SCL). The share swap ratio is fixed at 1:1.On 14.12.2004,the company has allotted 836812 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders of Continental Softech Ltd and this is pursuant to the scheme of Amalgamation of Continental Softech Ltd with the company.During the year 2008-2009, the Company demerged its Software Services Division into another Company namely Quest Softech (India) Ltd. which was approve
Read More
The Continental Controls Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Continental Controls Ltd is ₹8.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Continental Controls Ltd is 423.33 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Continental Controls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Continental Controls Ltd is ₹5.81 and ₹18.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Continental Controls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.71%, 3 Years at 19.67%, 1 Year at 112.37%, 6 Month at -0.31%, 3 Month at 9.29% and 1 Month at 27.13%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.