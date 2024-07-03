Summary

Continental Controls Limited, promoted by Navin Gordhandas Thakkar, Sarojben N Thakkar and Samir N Thakkar is into manufacture of Thermal Overload Protectors which are widely used in industries like consumer electronics, domestic appliances, refrigeration and engineering industries. Later the company has diversified into Software business.CCL incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.95 has taken over the partnership firm in April 1993. CCLs manufacturing facility is located at Silvassa to manufactre Thermal Overload Protectors was set up with technical knowhow from Ingenieur- Buero Sarzaeim, Germany. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance this project. The commercial production of Overload Protectors was commenced in 1996-97. During 1999-2000, the Company has diversified into the business of Software Development. on 15th December 1999, the Company made an additional allotment of 30,00,000 equity shares on preferential allotment basis.In January 2004,the company has merged into itself the entire undertaking and business of Continental Softech Ltd(SCL). The share swap ratio is fixed at 1:1.On 14.12.2004,the company has allotted 836812 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders of Continental Softech Ltd and this is pursuant to the scheme of Amalgamation of Continental Softech Ltd with the company.During the year 2008-2009, the Company demerged its Software Services Division into another Company namely Quest Softech (India) Ltd. which was approve

