Continental Controls Ltd Share Price

13.33
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.33
  • Day's High13.33
  • 52 Wk High18.46
  • Prev. Close12.7
  • Day's Low13.3
  • 52 Wk Low 5.81
  • Turnover (lac)1.48
  • P/E423.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.43
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.19
  • Div. Yield0
Continental Controls Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

13.33

Prev. Close

12.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1.48

Day's High

13.33

Day's Low

13.3

52 Week's High

18.46

52 Week's Low

5.81

Book Value

3.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.19

P/E

423.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Continental Controls Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Continental Controls Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Continental Controls Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 75.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Continental Controls Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.15

6.15

6.15

6.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.09

-3.78

-2.04

-1.69

Net Worth

2.06

2.37

4.11

4.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.04

6.29

4.64

4.86

yoy growth (%)

-3.94

35.34

-4.39

0.95

Raw materials

-3.78

-3.87

-2.17

-2.47

As % of sales

62.6

61.58

46.72

50.96

Employee costs

-0.55

-0.53

-0.53

-0.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.12

-0.86

-0.68

0.18

Depreciation

0

-0.83

-0.69

-0.34

Tax paid

0

0

-0.1

-0.08

Working capital

-0.86

-0.27

-1.24

2.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.94

35.34

-4.39

0.95

Op profit growth

58.79

162.93

-89.04

-13.16

EBIT growth

-169.32

-16.58

-350.33

-15.7

Net profit growth

-85.93

9.01

-888.06

-49.54

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Continental Controls Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Continental Controls Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Navin G Thakkar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Samir N Thakkar

Executive Director & CFO

Amit N Thakkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pradeep C Gaglani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Harish S Thakkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kanaiyalal S Thakkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Keta Rajesh Poojara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Continental Controls Ltd

Summary

Continental Controls Limited, promoted by Navin Gordhandas Thakkar, Sarojben N Thakkar and Samir N Thakkar is into manufacture of Thermal Overload Protectors which are widely used in industries like consumer electronics, domestic appliances, refrigeration and engineering industries. Later the company has diversified into Software business.CCL incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.95 has taken over the partnership firm in April 1993. CCLs manufacturing facility is located at Silvassa to manufactre Thermal Overload Protectors was set up with technical knowhow from Ingenieur- Buero Sarzaeim, Germany. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance this project. The commercial production of Overload Protectors was commenced in 1996-97. During 1999-2000, the Company has diversified into the business of Software Development. on 15th December 1999, the Company made an additional allotment of 30,00,000 equity shares on preferential allotment basis.In January 2004,the company has merged into itself the entire undertaking and business of Continental Softech Ltd(SCL). The share swap ratio is fixed at 1:1.On 14.12.2004,the company has allotted 836812 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders of Continental Softech Ltd and this is pursuant to the scheme of Amalgamation of Continental Softech Ltd with the company.During the year 2008-2009, the Company demerged its Software Services Division into another Company namely Quest Softech (India) Ltd. which was approve
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Continental Controls Ltd share price today?

The Continental Controls Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Controls Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Continental Controls Ltd is ₹8.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Continental Controls Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Continental Controls Ltd is 423.33 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Continental Controls Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Continental Controls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Continental Controls Ltd is ₹5.81 and ₹18.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Continental Controls Ltd?

Continental Controls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.71%, 3 Years at 19.67%, 1 Year at 112.37%, 6 Month at -0.31%, 3 Month at 9.29% and 1 Month at 27.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Continental Controls Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Continental Controls Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.56 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 75.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Continental Controls Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

