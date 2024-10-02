|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 1. TO ADOPT THE AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL STTAEMENT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024, TOGETHER WITH THE REPORTS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE AUDITORS .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)

