Coral Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.57
3.57
3.57
3.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
173.92
151.23
152.48
133.07
Net Worth
177.49
154.8
156.05
136.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
6.04
6.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.57
2.54
2.58
2.52
Total Liabilities
180.06
157.34
164.67
145.41
Fixed Assets
24.28
25.26
25.5
21.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
49.75
41.29
46.18
33.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
44.75
50.38
55.5
55.46
Inventories
15.16
12.5
18.36
21.67
Inventory Days
81.9
Sundry Debtors
28.19
23.42
38.11
39.16
Debtor Days
148.01
Other Current Assets
27.02
31.46
24.26
16.76
Sundry Creditors
-13.24
-4.21
-8.8
-14.78
Creditor Days
55.86
Other Current Liabilities
-12.38
-12.79
-16.43
-7.35
Cash
61.28
40.41
37.48
34.83
Total Assets
180.06
157.34
164.66
145.41
