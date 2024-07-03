iifl-logo-icon 1
Coral Laboratories Ltd Share Price

809.75
(0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:45:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open805
  • Day's High822
  • 52 Wk High999
  • Prev. Close805
  • Day's Low796
  • 52 Wk Low 344.9
  • Turnover (lac)9.32
  • P/E12.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value570.15
  • EPS65.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)289.08
  • Div. Yield0
Coral Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Coral Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Coral Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.54%

Foreign: 51.54%

Indian: 19.96%

Non-Promoter- 28.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coral Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.57

3.57

3.57

3.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

173.92

151.23

152.48

133.07

Net Worth

177.49

154.8

156.05

136.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

96.56

70.57

92.47

95.47

yoy growth (%)

36.82

-23.67

-3.13

23.96

Raw materials

-50.06

-40.02

-53.57

-48.67

As % of sales

51.84

56.71

57.93

50.98

Employee costs

-10.18

-9.7

-8.56

-6.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.59

9.11

18.04

24.88

Depreciation

-1.98

-2

-1.56

-1.55

Tax paid

-4.05

-1.98

-5.6

-8.26

Working capital

11.57

22.79

-3.33

10.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.82

-23.67

-3.13

23.96

Op profit growth

199.58

-65.14

-34.33

41.59

EBIT growth

92.21

-49.25

-27.44

42.53

Net profit growth

90.09

-42.7

-23.62

31.45

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Coral Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Coral Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Girish Dhameja

Director & CFO

Sushma Shashi Kadkade

Independent Director

Saurabh Shah

Independent Director

Malay Doshi

Non Executive Director

Rajendrasinh Rana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhwani Desai

Independent Director

Pooja Hindia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coral Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Coral Laboratories Limited (CLL) was established in February, 1997. Carol Labs are into manufacturing of Generic Branded, Nutraceuticals, OTC and Herbal Medicines. The Company produces various pharmaceutical formulations in 3 different locations all over India. It has plants at Daman and Dehradun . The Company was promoted by Navin B Doshi of the DWD group. To manufacture pharmaceutical formulations like tablets, capsules, liquid and topical preparation, the Company went into public issue in March 94 at a total cost of Rs.2.5 crores. It setup an additional ultra-modern manufacturing unit at Daman and the said Unit started the commercial production during March 2004. It started the commercial production at Dehradun Plant in September, 2006.
Company FAQs

What is the Coral Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Coral Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹809.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coral Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coral Laboratories Ltd is ₹289.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coral Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coral Laboratories Ltd is 12.36 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coral Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coral Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coral Laboratories Ltd is ₹344.9 and ₹999 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Coral Laboratories Ltd?

Coral Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.67%, 3 Years at 36.02%, 1 Year at 92.15%, 6 Month at 21.12%, 3 Month at -4.39% and 1 Month at 0.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coral Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coral Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.49 %

