Summary

Coral Laboratories Limited (CLL) was established in February, 1997. Carol Labs are into manufacturing of Generic Branded, Nutraceuticals, OTC and Herbal Medicines. The Company produces various pharmaceutical formulations in 3 different locations all over India. It has plants at Daman and Dehradun . The Company was promoted by Navin B Doshi of the DWD group. To manufacture pharmaceutical formulations like tablets, capsules, liquid and topical preparation, the Company went into public issue in March 94 at a total cost of Rs.2.5 crores. It setup an additional ultra-modern manufacturing unit at Daman and the said Unit started the commercial production during March 2004. It started the commercial production at Dehradun Plant in September, 2006.

