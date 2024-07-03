Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹805
Prev. Close₹805
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.32
Day's High₹822
Day's Low₹796
52 Week's High₹999
52 Week's Low₹344.9
Book Value₹570.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)289.08
P/E12.36
EPS65.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.57
3.57
3.57
3.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
173.92
151.23
152.48
133.07
Net Worth
177.49
154.8
156.05
136.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
96.56
70.57
92.47
95.47
yoy growth (%)
36.82
-23.67
-3.13
23.96
Raw materials
-50.06
-40.02
-53.57
-48.67
As % of sales
51.84
56.71
57.93
50.98
Employee costs
-10.18
-9.7
-8.56
-6.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.59
9.11
18.04
24.88
Depreciation
-1.98
-2
-1.56
-1.55
Tax paid
-4.05
-1.98
-5.6
-8.26
Working capital
11.57
22.79
-3.33
10.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.82
-23.67
-3.13
23.96
Op profit growth
199.58
-65.14
-34.33
41.59
EBIT growth
92.21
-49.25
-27.44
42.53
Net profit growth
90.09
-42.7
-23.62
31.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Girish Dhameja
Director & CFO
Sushma Shashi Kadkade
Independent Director
Saurabh Shah
Independent Director
Malay Doshi
Non Executive Director
Rajendrasinh Rana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhwani Desai
Independent Director
Pooja Hindia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Coral Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Coral Laboratories Limited (CLL) was established in February, 1997. Carol Labs are into manufacturing of Generic Branded, Nutraceuticals, OTC and Herbal Medicines. The Company produces various pharmaceutical formulations in 3 different locations all over India. It has plants at Daman and Dehradun . The Company was promoted by Navin B Doshi of the DWD group. To manufacture pharmaceutical formulations like tablets, capsules, liquid and topical preparation, the Company went into public issue in March 94 at a total cost of Rs.2.5 crores. It setup an additional ultra-modern manufacturing unit at Daman and the said Unit started the commercial production during March 2004. It started the commercial production at Dehradun Plant in September, 2006.
Read More
The Coral Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹809.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coral Laboratories Ltd is ₹289.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Coral Laboratories Ltd is 12.36 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coral Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coral Laboratories Ltd is ₹344.9 and ₹999 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Coral Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.67%, 3 Years at 36.02%, 1 Year at 92.15%, 6 Month at 21.12%, 3 Month at -4.39% and 1 Month at 0.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.