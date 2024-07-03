Coral Laboratories Ltd Summary

Coral Laboratories Limited (CLL) was established in February, 1997. Carol Labs are into manufacturing of Generic Branded, Nutraceuticals, OTC and Herbal Medicines. The Company produces various pharmaceutical formulations in 3 different locations all over India. It has plants at Daman and Dehradun . The Company was promoted by Navin B Doshi of the DWD group. To manufacture pharmaceutical formulations like tablets, capsules, liquid and topical preparation, the Company went into public issue in March 94 at a total cost of Rs.2.5 crores. It setup an additional ultra-modern manufacturing unit at Daman and the said Unit started the commercial production during March 2004. It started the commercial production at Dehradun Plant in September, 2006.